Navi Mumbai Fraud: 5 Aspiring Women Pilots Cheated Of ₹2.39 Crore; FIR Against Kharghar Aviation Academy

Navi Mumbai, Dec 23: An FIR has been registered against an aviation academy in Kharghar for allegedly cheating five aspiring women pilots of Rs 2.39 crore after luring them with promises of overseas pilot training that was later abruptly discontinued, police said.

Women Aspirants Sent Abroad Without Full Fee Payment

The case was registered at the Kharghar police station after the women complained that despite paying the full training amount, the academy failed to deposit the complete fees with the foreign aviation institute, resulting in their pilot training being stopped midway and forcing them to return to India.

Institute Allegedly Collected Rs 2.39 Crore For UAE Training

According to the police, the incident took place in 2024 when five women from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai enrolled at a private aviation training institute operating from a building in Sector 7, Kharghar. The accused allegedly assured them of pilot training in the UAE and collected a total of Rs 2.39 crore from the five aspirants.

Foreign Academy Halts Training Over Non-Payment Of Fees

The women were subsequently sent to a foreign aviation academy in the UAE for training. However, their training was abruptly halted after the overseas academy did not receive the full training fees from the Kharghar-based institute. With no prior intimation and no satisfactory explanation from the academy, the women were forced to discontinue their incomplete training and return to India.

Refund Sought, Victims Allege Threats And Harassment

When the victims later approached the Kharghar institute seeking a refund, they alleged that the academy’s operator refused to return the money and instead threatened and mentally harassed them.

“The complainant has alleged that the accused collected the money from the complainants on the pretext of providing pilot training abroad but failed to pay the complete fees to the foreign academy, due to which the training was stopped midway,” a Kharghar police officer said.

Police Register Case Under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Based on the complaint, police have registered an offence under Sections 318(4), 351(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). “Further investigation is underway and financial transactions are being verified,” the officer added.

