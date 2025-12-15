Navi Mumbai Fraud: Nagpur Agent Dupes Vashi Businessman Of ₹14.19 Lakh With Fake JCB Finance Deal; Case Registered

APMC police investigate a cheating case after a Vashi businessman was allegedly duped using forged bank receipts in a JCB finance scam | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Dec 15: A Nagpur-based agent allegedly cheated a Vashi businessman of Rs 14.19 lakh by promising to arrange a JCB machine through a finance company and sending forged bank payment receipts to gain his trust. The APMC police have registered a case of cheating and forgery and launched a search for the accused.

Accused Identified As Nagpur-Based Agent

The accused has been identified as Bhushan Ravindra Pandey, a resident of Nagpur, who works as an agent. The complainant, Sanjaykumar Kalal (46), resides in Sector 16, Vashi, and runs a business dealing in the purchase and sale of used vehicles.

Forged Receipts Used To Win Trust

According to the police, in June this year, Pandey approached Kalal with an offer to arrange a JCB machine financed through Cholamandalam Finance.

A deal worth Rs 20.70 lakh was finalised. To convince the complainant, Pandey allegedly sent fake bank payment receipts showing that Rs 17.70 lakh had been deposited with the finance company.

Money Transferred, JCB Never Delivered

Trusting these forged documents, Kalal transferred Rs 14.50 lakh online to Pandey. However, despite receiving the money, the accused neither delivered the JCB machine nor completed the transaction. When Kalal demanded a refund, Pandey returned only Rs 40,000, allegedly misappropriating the remaining Rs 14.10 lakh.

Second Forged Receipt Sent To Mislead Victim

To further mislead the complainant, Pandey is said to have sent another forged bank receipt of Rs 13.80 lakh, falsely indicating that the balance amount had been repaid.

Case Registered, Search On For Accused

After realising he had been cheated, Kalal lodged a written complaint at the APMC police station. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 316(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, and 339 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused, and further investigation is in progress under the supervision of senior officers.

