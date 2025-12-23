Mumbai: Around 250 Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out In CT MRI Unit At Bhatia Hospital In Grant Road, No Injuries Reported

Bhatia hospital located on Tukaram Javji Marg, Grant Road | Pics | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: Around 250 people, including patients, doctors and staff, were evacuated from Bhatia hospital located on Tukaram Javji Marg, Grant Road after a fire erupted in the hospital on Monday afternoon. "The fire broke out in the CT MRI unit located on the ground floor. The hospital was evacuated on temporary basis as precautionary measure. No injuries were reported," said an official from BMC disaster management.

Fire confined to CT MRI unit; emergency response activated at 1.36 pm

"The incident was reported at 1.36 pm to Mumbai Fire Brigade and fire was confined to electrical wirings, installations in the CT MRI unit on the ground floor. It is a private hospital. For safety precautions, around 250 people, including the patients, doctors and hospital staff were temporarily evacuated. The fire was extinguished at 3 pm," the report from disaster management said.

Short circuit suspected; fire brigade inspects hospital premises

Although the exact cause of fire is not known, the preliminarily the fire is said to start because of short circuit. The officials from the fire brigade were seen inspecting the electrical installations in the hospital compund. The further investigation is underway.

Although no injuries were reported, the incident created a chaos and panic situation among the patients, visitors and hospital staff.

Meanwhile, the three residents, including two senior citizens, who suffered severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a chawl room in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Andheri East on Sunday night, remain in serious condition. Out of three, a 50-year old female suffered 95-98% burns. All three are under treatment at BMC-run Kasturbha hospital.

