BJP Breaks 44-Year Streak, Nominates Ritu Tawde As Mumbai Mayor In Strategic Move; Opposition Steps Aside

Mumbai: Keeping details under wraps until the last moment, the BJP has announced Ghatkopar corporator Ritu Tawde (53 years, Ward 132) as its mayoral candidate for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The announcement was made by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam at the civic headquarters on Saturday. Meanwhile, Shinde Sena’s Dahisar corporator Sanjay Ghadi (56 years, Ward 5) has been nominated for deputy mayor. With Shiv Sena (UBT) opting out, both posts are expected to go unopposed when elections are held on Wednesday, February 11, at the BMC headquarters.

Strategic Maratha Choice

Although the BJP had been part of the ruling alliance with the undivided Shiv Sena for 25 years, it had long aspired to have a mayor from its own party—a decades-old ambition finally fulfilled after 44 years. In a calculated strategic move aimed at neutralising the Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS Marathi card, the BJP fielded a Maratha candidate, a move that effectively cornered the Opposition and led to UBT deciding not to field a mayoral candidate, paving the way for an unopposed win. The BJP also ensured that its nominee follows Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology and the party’s core principles.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in the 2026 BMC elections, winning 89 seats. Its alliance partner, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, secured 29 seats. Additionally, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) corporator Ajit Raorane extended his support to the Mahayuti. With this backing, the BJP-led Mahayuti has secured a total of 119 seats, putting the alliance in a ruling position. The mayoral post was reserved for the women’s open category through a lottery conducted by the state Urban Development Department last month. Over the past two weeks, several BJP corporators—Priti Satam, Alka Kerkar, Ritu Tawde, and Rajshree Shirwadkar—were being considered as potential contenders for the post.

Secrecy Until the End

However, maintaining strict secrecy, the BJP kept its mayoral nominee under wraps until the last moment. On the day of filing nominations, the BJP–Shinde Sena alliance held a meeting at the BJP office in the BMC headquarters. Following the meeting, Tawde filed her nomination for mayor, while Ghadi filed for deputy mayor with Municipal Secretary Manjiri Deshpande at the civic headquarters. Following the announcement of their mayoral candidate, the BJP also invited several pandits to perform a ceremonial pooja in their party office.

Meanwhile, following the discussions on Matoshree, ShivSena (UBT) group leader Kishori Pednekar announced that the party would not field a candidate for mayoral post, paving the way for an unopposed victory for the BJP nominee. Pednekar said, “They have nominated a Marathi mayor, and therefore we will not take any inauspicious step. Our fight has always been for Marathi asmita. As the Opposition, we will play our role responsibly, without succumbing to any pressure.”

Tawde vowed to serve citizens, deliver pothole-free roads, make the BMC corruption-free, remove illegal constructions, tackle traffic and health issues, and ensure a safe city. She also promised to expel illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and reaffirmed her party’s leadership in the city. Satam said the new administration would focus on making Mumbai corruption-free and would function with the support and confidence of the Mumbaikars.

Who is Ritu Tawde

Tawde is a two-time corporator from Ward 132 in Ghatkopar, an area with a significant Gujarati voter base. In the 2017 civic polls, she contested from Ward 127 but lost to Tukaram Krishna Patil of the then-undivided Shiv Sena. In the 2026 elections, she reclaimed Ward 132, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Kranti Mohite by a margin of 16,165 votes. Originally a Congress member, she joined the BJP in 2012 and has served as chairperson of the Education Committee. In April 2013, she proposed a ban on ‘indecent’ mannequins, particularly those displaying lingerie on shop fronts and pavements—a topic that had long been under discussion.

