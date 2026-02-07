Mumbai To Get 238 Vande Metro AC Local Trains Under MUTP Phase III And III-A To Transform Suburban Travel

New Vande Metro air-conditioned suburban trains will modernise Mumbai’s daily commute with faster, safer and more comfortable travel | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 07: Mumbai will receive 238 Vande Metro air-conditioned local trains, each configured as a 12-car rake, amounting to 2,856 coaches in total, under Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP) Phase III and III-A.

According to Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC), the first prototype rakes are expected to be delivered within 2.5 years of the contract award. After successful trials, full production will begin, and all train sets will be supplied over a period of four to six years.

Bidding process underway for Vande coaches

The Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC) has started the bidding process for the procurement and maintenance of 2,856 Vande coaches.

Flexible rake formations planned

The fleet will operate in 12-car and 15-car formations, with provision for 18-car rakes in the future.

Long-term maintenance and modernisation push

This initiative marks a major transformation in Mumbai’s suburban rail system, going far beyond conventional rolling stock procurement. With a comprehensive 35-year maintenance framework, the project introduces a long-term partnership model focused on safety, reliability and passenger comfort, ensuring sustained benefits for millions of daily commuters.

The approach reflects a shift towards life-cycle-based planning rather than short-term upgrades, aiming to modernise suburban travel in a holistic manner.

Design focused on space and passenger comfort

According to MRVC, the new trains have been designed to redefine space and comfort for passengers. A walk-through train design with wider inter-car gangways will allow better crowd distribution, reducing congestion inside coaches. The innovative space-max layout, achieved through roof-mounted and underslung equipment, increases usable standing and seating areas.

Ergonomic modular cushioned seating has been introduced, along with dedicated spaces for persons with disabilities and wheelchair users. Wider windows will further enhance visibility of stations and surroundings, improving the overall travel experience.

Passenger health and climate control features

Passenger health and comfort have been given high priority through smart climate control features. Two new maintenance depots will be built at Bhivpuri and Vangaon.

The advanced HVAC system is equipped with high-efficiency filtration to reduce viruses and bacteria, a critical feature for Mumbai’s super-dense travel conditions.

The system will automatically regulate fresh air supply based on real-time passenger load, ensuring a healthier and more comfortable environment inside the coaches.

Enhanced safety and security systems

Safety remains the core design principle of the Vande Metro suburban trains. Automatic sliding doors with static and dynamic obstacle detection will help prevent dangerous footboard travel. A comprehensive smoke and fire detection and alarm system will cover the entire train. Onboard CCTV cameras, Passenger Emergency Alarm and Emergency Talk Back systems will further enhance security. External sidewall cameras will enable real-time monitoring of boarding and deboarding, while high-visibility external LED displays will clearly show destination, rake length and Fast or Slow status for passenger convenience.

High-speed performance and digital amenities

The trains are being built to deliver next-generation performance suitable for Mumbai’s high-density network. With a top speed potential of 130 kmph, higher acceleration and deceleration will help maintain punctuality and support higher service frequency.

State-of-the-art traction technology will improve energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint, while air-spring secondary suspension will ensure smoother rides even at higher speeds.

A digital passenger ecosystem will offer USB charging ports, infotainment, Wi-Fi, passenger information systems and dynamic route maps for real-time journey guidance.

Built for Mumbai’s climate conditions

Special attention has also been given to Mumbai’s challenging climate conditions. Energy-efficient Silicon Carbide traction technology will reduce heat generation and power consumption, while regenerative braking will feed energy back into the overhead system.

Flood-resilient underframe equipment with waterproof design, corrosion-resistant anti-saline coatings and silent saloon technology with advanced noise insulation will ensure long-term durability and comfort in coastal conditions.

Make in India push for urban mobility

Aligned with the Government of India’s Make in India vision, the Vande Metro suburban project represents a significant leap towards safer, cleaner and smarter urban mobility.

Once operational, these next-generation local trains are expected to transform everyday commuting and set new standards for suburban travel in Mumbai, an MRVC official said.

