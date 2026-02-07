 Mumbai: Railway Authorities Announce Mega Blocks on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Railway Authorities Announce Mega Blocks on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Mumbai: Railway Authorities Announce Mega Blocks on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Mumbai suburban commuters are likely to face inconvenience on Sunday as Central and Western Railways have announced multiple daytime maintenance blocks for track and signal repairs. The blocks will lead to cancellations, diversions and delays on key routes, including Central, Harbour and Western lines. Passengers have been advised to check updated schedules before travelling.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Railway Authorities Announce Mega Blocks on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: Suburban commuters are likely to face disruptions on Sunday as Central and Western Railways have announced multiple maintenance blocks across key sections of the network. The blocks, scheduled during the daytime, are part of routine track and signal repair works and will lead to cancellations, diversions and delays of several local services.

Blocks on the Western Railways

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has scheduled a block between Santacruz and Goregaon on the Up and Down slow lines from 10 am to 3 pm. During this period, slow services will be diverted to the fast lines. Owing to the absence of platforms on the fast corridor, trains will not halt at Vile Parle and Ram Mandir stations. Passengers travelling to these stations have been advised to use Harbour line services or make alternate arrangements. Authorities have cautioned that several trains may be cancelled or delayed because of the block.

Blocks on Central Railway

FPJ Shorts
PAK vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Survives Scare After Securing A Narrow 3-Wicket Victory Against Netherlands
PAK vs NED, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Survives Scare After Securing A Narrow 3-Wicket Victory Against Netherlands
SAIL Recruitment 2025: Management Trainee Admit Card Out At sail.co.in; Here's How To Download
SAIL Recruitment 2025: Management Trainee Admit Card Out At sail.co.in; Here's How To Download
'Just Because They're Famous...': Aamir Khan & Arijit Singh Accused Of Entering WB College Without Permission, Principal 'Forced' To Delete Post
'Just Because They're Famous...': Aamir Khan & Arijit Singh Accused Of Entering WB College Without Permission, Principal 'Forced' To Delete Post
Mumbai: Dadar Citizen Complains Of Illegal Hawkers On Public Footpath Near Kabutarkhana
Mumbai: Dadar Citizen Complains Of Illegal Hawkers On Public Footpath Near Kabutarkhana

On the Central Railway, a block will be carried out between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar on both the Up and Down lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. During this period, slow line services in both directions will be diverted onto the fast corridor. Railway officials said that this diversion will result in the cancellation of some local trains, while others may run behind schedule.

A separate block will also be implemented on the Harbour line between Panvel and Vashi from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. As a result, Up and Down suburban services operating between CSMT–Belapur/Panvel and Thane–Panvel will remain cancelled during the block hours. To ease the inconvenience, special local trains will run between CSMT and Vashi, as well as between Thane and Vashi/Nerul. However, services on the Kharkopar–Uran section will operate as per the regular timetable.

Read Also
Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Between Goregaon And Bandra To Be Suspended For 3...
article-image

Railway authorities have urged commuters to check updated timetables and plan their journeys accordingly on Sunday.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Dadar Citizen Complains Of Illegal Hawkers On Public Footpath Near Kabutarkhana
Mumbai: Dadar Citizen Complains Of Illegal Hawkers On Public Footpath Near Kabutarkhana
What Is Mumbai's Flower Show Held By BMC Every Year? Here's To Know Everything About This Bloom...
What Is Mumbai's Flower Show Held By BMC Every Year? Here's To Know Everything About This Bloom...
Who Is Sanjay Ghadi? Shiv Sena Corporator Named As Candidate For Mumbai Deputy Mayor Post
Who Is Sanjay Ghadi? Shiv Sena Corporator Named As Candidate For Mumbai Deputy Mayor Post
Mumbai: BMC To Shut Water Supply For 14 Hours In Parts Of Bandra & Khar For Urgent Pipeline Repairs...
Mumbai: BMC To Shut Water Supply For 14 Hours In Parts Of Bandra & Khar For Urgent Pipeline Repairs...
Mumbai: Narsee Monjee Professor Died Of Massive Internal Bleeding After Local Train Stabbing
Mumbai: Narsee Monjee Professor Died Of Massive Internal Bleeding After Local Train Stabbing