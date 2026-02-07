Mumbai: Railway Authorities Announce Mega Blocks on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday; Check Details

Railway Authorities Announce Mega Blocks on Central, Harbour and Western Lines on Sunday; Check Details | Representational Image

Mumbai: Suburban commuters are likely to face disruptions on Sunday as Central and Western Railways have announced multiple maintenance blocks across key sections of the network. The blocks, scheduled during the daytime, are part of routine track and signal repair works and will lead to cancellations, diversions and delays of several local services.

Blocks on the Western Railways

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has scheduled a block between Santacruz and Goregaon on the Up and Down slow lines from 10 am to 3 pm. During this period, slow services will be diverted to the fast lines. Owing to the absence of platforms on the fast corridor, trains will not halt at Vile Parle and Ram Mandir stations. Passengers travelling to these stations have been advised to use Harbour line services or make alternate arrangements. Authorities have cautioned that several trains may be cancelled or delayed because of the block.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and Down Slow line between Santa Cruz and Goregaon stations from 10:00 hrs to 15:00 hrs on Sunday, 08th February, 2026.@RailMinIndia #WRUpdates pic.twitter.com/eRJsxSpXpQ — Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 7, 2026

Blocks on Central Railway

On the Central Railway, a block will be carried out between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar on both the Up and Down lines from 10.55 am to 3.55 pm. During this period, slow line services in both directions will be diverted onto the fast corridor. Railway officials said that this diversion will result in the cancellation of some local trains, while others may run behind schedule.

A separate block will also be implemented on the Harbour line between Panvel and Vashi from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm. As a result, Up and Down suburban services operating between CSMT–Belapur/Panvel and Thane–Panvel will remain cancelled during the block hours. To ease the inconvenience, special local trains will run between CSMT and Vashi, as well as between Thane and Vashi/Nerul. However, services on the Kharkopar–Uran section will operate as per the regular timetable.

Railway authorities have urged commuters to check updated timetables and plan their journeys accordingly on Sunday.

