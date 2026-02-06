Mumbai Local Train Update: Harbour Line Services Between Goregaon And Bandra To Be Suspended For 3 Months |

Mumbai’s suburban rail network is set to face major disruption as Harbour line services between Goregaon and Bandra are likely to be suspended for nearly three months. The shutdown is being planned to enable construction of the missing link of the fifth railway line between Bandra and Khar on the Western Railway corridor.

The work is part of a larger infrastructure project aimed at improving rail operations between Mumbai Central and Borivali. Railway officials say the project is essential for expanding track capacity, but it will affect thousands of daily commuters.

A senior Western Railway official said the proposal is still in the planning stage. “At present, it is difficult to specify when the suspension will begin. The project requires detailed planning and coordination,” the officer said.

Railway authorities stated that the shutdown is necessary to demolish an old railway bridge located between Bandra and Khar stations. The bridge must be removed and shifted to create space for the additional track. “The existing structure is a major obstacle to laying the fifth line. Its removal is critical for the project. However, the final schedule has not yet been decided,” another official said.

Under the current plan, Harbour line local train services between Goregaon and Bandra will be completely halted for around 90 days. During this period, trains will continue to operate only between Bandra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Passengers from Goregaon and nearby stations will have to use Western Railway suburban services or other transport options to reach Bandra and connect to the Central Railway network.

Officials anticipate increased crowding at major interchange stations such as Andheri and Dadar as commuters shift to alternative routes.

Also Watch:

The completion of the missing fifth line between Bandra and Khar will help separate suburban and long-distance train operations. Officials say this will reduce delays caused by express trains using the same tracks as local services. At present, the fifth and sixth lines are operational only between Khar Road and Borivali.

After completion of the project, two additional tracks 5th and 6th line will be available on the Mumbai Central–Borivali section.

Railway authorities acknowledge that commuters will face inconvenience during the shutdown period. However, they maintain that the project will lead to better punctuality, higher train frequency, and improved efficiency on the Western Railway network once completed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/