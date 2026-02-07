'Hindu Not A Noun But An Adjective': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Sangh’s Centenary Celebrations In Mumbai

'Hindu' Not A noun, But An Adjective': RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat At Sangh's Mumbai programme |

Mumbai: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, on Saturday, February 7, while addressing the Sangh’s centenary celebrations in Mumbai, said that Hindu’ is not a noun, but an adjective.' He was speaking at the RSS Vyakhyanmala, a two-day lecture series themed “100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons".

The event, marking the RSS Centenary Year, was attended by over 900 eminent personalities, including actor Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, as well as prominent scientists, industrialists, and artists. In his address, the RSS chief explained that the term “Hindu” should not be seen as an externally imposed identity, but 'an encompassing adjective for those connected to Bharat's ethos, including pride in the land, appreciation of its culture, and shared glory of ancestors."

He further claimed that Hindu identity is indigenous - not something that "came from outside." He reiterated that the "Hindu" identity is a cultural and civilizational umbrella, asserting that there is no "Ahindu" (non-Hindu) in India because all citizens share the same ancestry and cultural heritage, regardless of their current religion.

Dharma is not 'religion' but 'driver of the universe'

In his speech, Bhagwat also clarified that Dharma is not "religion" but a "driver of the universe" and a sense of duty towards all living beings. He added that Dharma is a system of "Universal Discipline" that sustains all life. He argued that India is the only nation capable of providing a "third way" to the world, balancing the extremes of capitalism and communism through spiritual materialism.

'Sangh not against anyone...'

In his speech, the RSS chief said that the Sangh is not "against anyone", and it does not seek power or popularity. He also added that RSS did not work as a reaction to any incident, adding that its focus was on supporting and strengthening positive efforts underway in the country.

Bharat will become Vishwaguru

Bhagwat, in his speech, stated that Bharat will become Vishwaguru not by domination but by leading from within and by example. "Becoming Vishwaguru requires hard work, including character-building, societal organisation, not domination. As long as Dharma drives Bharat as the sustaining force for all existence, it will retain this role and uplift the world," he said.

