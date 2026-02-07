Worli Police File FIR Against 11 In Honey-Trap Scam; Elderly Businessman Allegedly Defrauded Of ₹2 Crore

In a serious case of alleged extortion and deception in Worli police on February 5, an FIR was filed against 11 people for allegedly extorting and cheating in connection with a honey-trap scam that left a 70-year-old businessman poorer by around Rs. 2 crore. | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a serious case of alleged extortion and deception in Worli police on February 5, an FIR was filed against 11 people for allegedly extorting and cheating in connection with a honey-trap scam that left a 70-year-old businessman poorer by around Rs. 2 crore.

FIR Registered in Extortion Case

According to the police, the matter came to light after the elderly victim, who lives alone in Worli and is financially well-off, approached the police with a complaint about being repeatedly pressured for money over a period of about two years. His parents, both doctors, had passed away a few years ago.

The police said that say the group first gained the man’s confidence in early 2024 by befriending him under social pretences. One member of the gang regularly met the victim for meals and conversations, often accompanied by others, including a woman, as part of their ploy. Initially, the accused demanded money for medical treatment for one of their fathers. Once trust was established, the accused began demanding money by threatening to harm the man’s reputation and even his life if he refused to pay.

Extortion Continued in Installments

Police allege that the extortion continued in instalments totalling about Rs.2 crore, with repeated threats to defame or physically harm the businessman, until his savings were nearly exhausted. When he could no longer meet their demands, the accused allegedly slapped fresh threats, pushing for another Rs.1 crore and leaving the victim under severe stress.

Following his complaint, Worli police registered a case under relevant extortion sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against 11 unnamed suspects and have launched further investigations to track down all individuals involved. The police said that the victim approached them now, hence filed the case recently. We are investigating the matter, and so far, no one has been arrested.

