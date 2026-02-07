Mid-Sea Crackdown: Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket In Arabian Sea, Seizes 3 Vessels | VIDEO

Indian Coast Guard vessels escort seized tankers to Mumbai after intercepting an illegal oil transfer network at sea | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 07: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has dismantled a sophisticated international oil cargo smuggling syndicate following a meticulously planned mid-sea operation off India’s west coast, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Mid-sea operation off Mumbai coast

The operation, carried out on February 5 and 6, led to the interception of three vessels allegedly engaged in the illicit transfer of oil-based cargo approximately 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. The strike was the culmination of an intensive sea-air surveillance effort triggered by “red-flag” movements within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Watch: Indian Coast Guard busted an international oil smuggling syndicate on 6 February 2026, intercepting three vessels 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai. Using mid-sea transfers, the syndicate smuggled cheap oil; ICG confirmed the operation through searches, documents, data,… pic.twitter.com/cJksWe3Mfg — IANS (@ians_india) February 7, 2026

Transnational network and ship-to-ship transfers

According to the ICG, the syndicate operated a complex transnational network involving handlers based in multiple countries. The syndicate allegedly sourced cheap oil and petroleum products from conflict-ridden regions and transferred the cargo mid-sea to motor tankers in international waters. This “ship-to-ship” transfer strategy was designed to bypass regulatory oversight and evade heavy customs duties in coastal states such as India.

Suspicious vessel movement flagged

The operation was triggered after ICG’s technology-enabled surveillance systems flagged suspicious movement of a motor tanker operating erratically within the EEZ, prompting a detailed digital investigation into the vessel’s activity, including traffic pattern analysis of nearby ship movements. The ICG further undertook data pattern analysis of other vessels closing in on the tanker and identified two additional vessels as possible suspects involved in the illicit transfer of oil-based cargo at sea.

Boarding and verification operations

ICG specialist teams boarded all three vessels and, after rummaging operations, verification of documents, examination of electronic data onboard and interrogation of crew members, established the modus operandi of the syndicate, officials said.

Frequent identity changes to evade detection

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vessels frequently changed their identities, including ship names and documentation, to evade detection by maritime enforcement agencies across different jurisdictions. Initial investigations have also revealed that the owners of the vessels are based in foreign countries.

Vessels escorted to Mumbai

The seized vessels have been escorted to Mumbai and will be handed over to Indian Customs and other law enforcement agencies for further legal proceedings. Further investigation is underway to identify additional members of the network and trace the financial and logistical links involved.

Use of advanced surveillance technology

The operation was initiated through advanced digital surveillance and data analytics by the Indian Coast Guard to counter maritime crimes, including smuggling, trafficking and violations of international maritime law.

