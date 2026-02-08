Mumbai Crime: Dongri Police Seize Banned Narcotic Injections Worth ₹1.22 Lakh In Zakaria Masjid Street Raid; 32-Year-Old Man Arrested

Dongri Police crack down on illegal drug storage after recovering hazardous injections from a residential flat | Representational Image

Mumbai, Feb 07: The Dongri police have seized 370 bottles of banned narcotic and hazardous injections worth Rs 1.22 lakh during a raid at a residence on Zakaria Masjid Street in Dongri.

In connection with the case, police have registered an offence against Imtiyaz Iqbal Khan, 32, who is allegedly engaged in the business of selling supplements. Further investigation is underway.

Tip-off leads to raid

According to the FIR, Police Constable Gaurav Ganesh Sawant of the Anti Gunda Squad at the Dongri police station is the complainant in the case. On February 6, while on duty, he received a tip-off from a confidential informant that a stock of the banned drug Mephentermine Sulphate Injection IP (TERMIVA) was being illegally stored for sale at a flat located on the first floor of Pandulwala Tower, Zakaria Masjid Street, Dongri.

Search conducted at Zakaria Masjid Street

Acting on instructions from senior officers, a police team led by Police Sub-Inspector Sunil Randive conducted a raid at the premises. During the operation, the accused, Imtiyaz Khan, a resident of Dronab Tower, Mirza Ghalib Road, Nagpada, was found at the location.

Drugs worth Rs 1.22 lakh recovered

During the search, police recovered 320 bottles of Mephentermine Sulphate Injection IP 30 mg (TERMIVA), valued at Rs 1,00,438, from a plastic bag.

In addition, 50 vials of Bio Genetics Sustanon 300 mg/ml Testosterone Mix (10 ml), each priced at Rs 450 and collectively valued at Rs 22,500, were also seized. The total value of the seized drugs amounts to Rs 1,22,938.

Case registered under BNS

Police have seized the injections along with Khan’s mobile phone. A case has been registered against him under Sections 123 and 278 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for illegally possessing and storing prohibited narcotic injections without the permission of a medical officer. Further investigation is underway.

