Navi Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fake Doctor Administers Injections In Vashi, Case Registered

Police launch probe after a young woman was declared dead following treatment by an unqualified man in Vashi

Navi Mumbai, Feb 07: A 21-year-old woman from Juhu Gaon in Vashi was declared dead at a hospital after allegedly being administered injections at her residence by a man posing as a doctor. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Victim identified, treatment given at home

The deceased has been identified as Prachiti Bhuvad, daughter of complainant Bhikuram Govind Bhuvad (52). According to the complaint, Prachiti was suffering from PCOD and her family had called one Sandesh alias Sandeep Pashte home for treatment. After examining her reports and noting complaints of body ache and vomiting, Pashte administered Emeset and Dynapar injections.

Woman collapses, declared dead at hospital

Soon after the injections were given, Prachiti fell unconscious. When she failed to regain consciousness, her family rushed her to PKC Hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared her dead before admission.

Inquiry reveals accused was not a doctor

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at Vashi Police Station on February 6. During detailed inquiry, police found that Pashte was not a qualified doctor and was in fact working as a ward boy at Siddhi Nursing Home in Andheri.

Case registered under BNS sections

Based on the statement of the complainant, a case has now been registered against Pashte under Sections 105 and 319 of the BNS.

Senior Police Inspector Chandekar of Vashi Police Station said, “During our inquiry, it was revealed that the accused is not a registered medical practitioner but was working as a ward boy at a private nursing home. We have registered an offence under Sections 105 and 319 of the BNS and further investigation is underway.”

