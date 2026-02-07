 Navi Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fake Doctor Administers Injections In Vashi, Case Registered
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fake Doctor Administers Injections In Vashi, Case Registered

Navi Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Woman Dies After Fake Doctor Administers Injections In Vashi, Case Registered

Vashi Police Station registered a case after a 21-year-old woman from Vashi died when a man posing as a doctor administered injections at her home, later revealing he was an unqualified ward boy working at a private nursing home.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, February 07, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
article-image
Police launch probe after a young woman was declared dead following treatment by an unqualified man in Vashi | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Feb 07: A 21-year-old woman from Juhu Gaon in Vashi was declared dead at a hospital after allegedly being administered injections at her residence by a man posing as a doctor. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Victim identified, treatment given at home

The deceased has been identified as Prachiti Bhuvad, daughter of complainant Bhikuram Govind Bhuvad (52). According to the complaint, Prachiti was suffering from PCOD and her family had called one Sandesh alias Sandeep Pashte home for treatment. After examining her reports and noting complaints of body ache and vomiting, Pashte administered Emeset and Dynapar injections.

Woman collapses, declared dead at hospital

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Stages Stunning Comeback Against Karnataka To Take Commanding 136-Run Lead In Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal
Mumbai Stages Stunning Comeback Against Karnataka To Take Commanding 136-Run Lead In Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal
Mid-Sea Crackdown: Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket In Arabian Sea, Seizes 3 Vessels | VIDEO
Mid-Sea Crackdown: Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket In Arabian Sea, Seizes 3 Vessels | VIDEO
Western Railway Extends Three Weekly Special Train Services Until March 2026 To Ease Passenger Rush
Western Railway Extends Three Weekly Special Train Services Until March 2026 To Ease Passenger Rush
5-Hour Jumbo Block On Western Railway's Santa Cruz–Goregaon Slow Lines This Sunday For Maintenance
5-Hour Jumbo Block On Western Railway's Santa Cruz–Goregaon Slow Lines This Sunday For Maintenance

Soon after the injections were given, Prachiti fell unconscious. When she failed to regain consciousness, her family rushed her to PKC Hospital in Vashi, where doctors declared her dead before admission.

Inquiry reveals accused was not a doctor

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) was registered at Vashi Police Station on February 6. During detailed inquiry, police found that Pashte was not a qualified doctor and was in fact working as a ward boy at Siddhi Nursing Home in Andheri.

Case registered under BNS sections

Based on the statement of the complainant, a case has now been registered against Pashte under Sections 105 and 319 of the BNS.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Tragedy: New Panvel Slum Fire Triggers LPG Blasts, 5 Shanties Gutted Near Railway Tracks
article-image

Senior Police Inspector Chandekar of Vashi Police Station said, “During our inquiry, it was revealed that the accused is not a registered medical practitioner but was working as a ward boy at a private nursing home. We have registered an offence under Sections 105 and 319 of the BNS and further investigation is underway.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Plot Hatched 8 Months Ago, Execution Planned 10 Days Before — FPJ...
Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Plot Hatched 8 Months Ago, Execution Planned 10 Days Before — FPJ...
Mid-Sea Crackdown: Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket In Arabian Sea,...
Mid-Sea Crackdown: Indian Coast Guard Busts International Oil Smuggling Racket In Arabian Sea,...
Western Railway Extends Three Weekly Special Train Services Until March 2026 To Ease Passenger Rush
Western Railway Extends Three Weekly Special Train Services Until March 2026 To Ease Passenger Rush
5-Hour Jumbo Block On Western Railway's Santa Cruz–Goregaon Slow Lines This Sunday For Maintenance
5-Hour Jumbo Block On Western Railway's Santa Cruz–Goregaon Slow Lines This Sunday For Maintenance
Western Railway Wins Overall Champion Trophy At All India Inter Railway Cultural Music Competition
Western Railway Wins Overall Champion Trophy At All India Inter Railway Cultural Music Competition