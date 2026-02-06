Navi Mumbai Tragedy: New Panvel Slum Fire Triggers LPG Blasts, 5 Shanties Gutted Near Railway Tracks

New Panvel slum fire triggers LPG explosions as five shanties are gutted near the railway tracks | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 05: A major fire erupted in a slum near the railway tracks in Sector 1 of New Panvel on Thursday afternoon, completely gutting five shanties and triggering two LPG cylinder explosions, officials said.

Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly two hours, while the timely removal of six gas cylinders helped avert a larger disaster.

Fire breaks out near Shagun Banquet Hall

The fire broke out around 12.55 pm near the slum adjoining Shagun Banquet Hall, prompting residents to flee their homes in panic. Following an alert, teams from the New Panvel Fire Station rushed to the spot. Due to the intensity of the blaze, two fire tenders from Panvel and additional water tankers were pressed into service.

“The flames spread rapidly, destroying household items such as utensils, cupboards, clothes and important documents, causing heavy financial losses to the affected families. During the fire, two LPG cylinders exploded, creating loud blasts,” said a fire officer.

Firefighters avert larger disaster

Firefighters, risking their lives, safely removed six LPG cylinders from the affected shanties, preventing further explosions. The fire also caused minor damage to the roof and equipment of the nearby Shagun Banquet Wedding Hall.

Using five hoses, fire personnel battled the flames and brought the fire under control after about two hours, followed by cooling operations. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Deputy Fire Officers Atul Sapkal and Shubham Rathod, along with other fire brigade personnel, played a key role in the operation.

