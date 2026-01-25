 Navi Mumbai: Massive Fire At Pawane MIDC Chemical Company Destroys Eight Units, No Casualties Reported | Video
A massive fire broke out at Bitachem in Pawane MIDC on Saturday, rapidly spreading to seven neighbouring units. Thick black smoke forced worker evacuations. Fire teams from MIDC and NMMC brought the blaze under control after five hours. Turbhe police have registered a case; preliminary reports suggest a chemical tanker may have sparked the fire.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
A massive fire that broke out at a chemical company in the Pawane MIDC area on Saturday afternoon gutted eight industrial units, including the firm where the blaze originated, causing extensive damage to property, while no casualties were reported.

Navi Mumbai: A massive fire that broke out at a chemical company in the Pawane MIDC area on Saturday afternoon gutted eight industrial units, including the firm where the blaze originated, causing extensive damage to property, while no casualties were reported.

Evacuation and smoke

The fire erupted around 12:15 pm at Bitachem, located at Plot No. W-177 in Pawane MIDC, and rapidly spread to neighbouring companies due to the presence of large quantities of chemicals. Thick black smoke engulfed the area, triggering panic among workers, who managed to evacuate in time.

Fire brigade teams from the MIDC and the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation rushed to the spot soon after receiving information. As the intensity of the blaze increased, additional fire tenders from Vashi, Koparkhairane and Nerul were pressed into service, and employees from nearby companies were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Containment

After nearly five hours of continuous firefighting, the blaze was brought under control around 5 pm, following which cooling operations continued till late evening.

“Due to the presence of highly inflammable chemicals, the fire spread rapidly to nearby units. Our teams worked for several hours to prevent further damage and successfully brought the situation under control,” a senior fire officer said.

Fire officer statement

According to preliminary information, the fire is suspected to have originated from a chemical tanker parked within the Bitachem premises, though the exact cause is yet to be confirmed. The Turbhe police have registered the incident, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire and assess the extent of losses.

