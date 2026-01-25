 Panvel Police Register Case Against Five Schools For Running Without Recognition, Collecting Fees Illegally
Police registered a case against the founders, presidents, and directors of five schools in Panvel taluka for running institutions without government recognition and collecting fees. Inspections revealed lack of recognition certificates and U-DISE numbers, violating the Right to Education Act, 2009. Previous notices to close the schools were ignored.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
A case has been registered at Panvel City Police Station against the founders, presidents and directors of five schools in Panvel taluka for allegedly running educational institutions without government recognition and collecting fees from students, according to the FIR. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A case has been registered at Panvel City Police Station against the founders, presidents and directors of five schools in Panvel taluka for allegedly running educational institutions without government recognition and collecting fees from students, according to the FIR.

Legal violations

The accused schools are alleged to have operated without recognition certificates and U-DISE numbers, thereby violating provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, the FIR stated.

According to the complaint filed by Block Education Officer Shahu Satpal, inspections conducted in the Panvel city area revealed that five schools were functioning without any government approval. The schools allegedly misled parents and collected fees from students despite lacking mandatory recognition, the FIR said.

Earlier notices ignored

The FIR further stated that earlier inspections had found that the schools did not possess recognition certificates or separate U-DISE numbers. Following these findings, then Block Education Officer S.R. Mohite had issued notices on September 11, 2025, directing the schools to shut down operations immediately and shift students to nearby recognized schools. The institutions were also asked to pay penalties and submit undertakings, the FIR noted.

However, reports submitted by cluster heads indicated that the schools had continued to operate in violation of rules since June 2023. During subsequent field visits, the schools were found to be still functioning, prompting authorities to initiate criminal action, as per the FIR.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 223 and 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 18(5) of the Right to Education Act, 2009, against the founders, presidents and directors of the five schools, police said.

