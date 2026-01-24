UGC Mandates Equity Panels In All Higher Education Institutes, Sparks Nationwide Debate Over Caste And Campus Policies

A notification from the University Grants Commission (UGC) that mandates all the higher educational institutes (HEI) to set up equity panels consisting of members from scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, other backward classes. | X @UnreservedMERIT

Mumbai: A notification from the University Grants Commission (UGC) that mandates all the higher educational institutes (HEI) to set up equity panels consisting of members from scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, other backward classes, people with disabilities and women representatives, has sparked an uproar in the country.

Compliance warning

The notification released on January 13, stated that an equity panel is mandatory, failing to set up which will have great repercussions.

This notification comes in response to the case registered in the supreme court of Rohit Vemula and Payal Tadvi died of suicide in 2016 and 2019 respectively, after allegedly facing caste discrimination.

The equity panel will address complaints of stress, harassment, ragging, inequality in academia, or caste-based discrimination. The details of the committees will be displayed on the campus. The regulations also state timelines to address complaints, and set up equity helplines.

Rules for institutions

All the institutions are henceforth required to promote equity - giving a fair chance and opportunities to everyone irrespective of their caste or background, address the discrimination and take action against it, and make the institution head responsible for implementation of all the rules.

As per the UGC's new rules, every higher education institution should establish an equal opportunity centre and will coordinate with Civil society groups, police and district administration, faculty members, staff, local media, district administration and police. The centre will coordinate with District and State Legal Services Authorities to facilitate legal aid.

Committee responsibilities

The equity committee will ensure that a centre is set up to provide financial and academic support to the disadvantaged group, help the students as well as the staff, look into complaints of discrimination, and maintain a report on their annual activity.

If a college does not have adequate resources to set up the panel, then the affiliated university will be responsible for the concerned institute.

The equity committee shall investigate the complaints, prepare a report which has to be submitted to the head of the institution as well as ensure that there is enough representation of all the groups.

Read Also Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Writes To PM Modi Urging Withdrawal Of NEET Mandate For Allied Health Courses,...

If the students are not satisfied with the equity committee, they can appeal to the Ombudsperson in 30 days, who will then try to resolve the matter immediately.

Consequences of non-compliance

If an institution fails to comply with the notification, the institution shall get banned from the UGC scheme, their degree and other online programmes can be stopped, it can also lead to removal of the institution from the official UGC list and an action will be taken based on the case.

However, the uproar on social media handles, stated that this will propagate discrimination against the students in general category. "The UGC's Equity Squad will be used to settle personal grudges or jeopardize careers, turning into a weapon that fosters a culture of fear on campuses, for vague definitions of discrimination, and the apparent targeting of general category (GC) students,” read a post on X.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/