 Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiTrombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner

Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner

Trombay police registered an FIR against Lucknow-based chartered accountant Rashid Siddiqui for allegedly misusing a friend’s GST account and carrying out fraudulent transactions. The fraud led to a tax liability of Rs4.69 crore and freezing of the complainant’s bank account.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
The Trombay police have registered a case against a Lucknow-based chartered accountant, Rashid Rais Siddiqui, for allegedly cheating his friend by illegally misusing a GST account opened in the latter’s name, resulting in a potential tax liability of Rs4.69 crore. | File Image

Mumbai: The Trombay police have registered a case against a Lucknow-based chartered accountant, Rashid Rais Siddiqui, for allegedly cheating his friend by illegally misusing a GST account opened in the latter’s name, resulting in a potential tax liability of Rs4.69 crore.

Complainant

According to the FIR, the complainant Nasir Hussain Kadar Hussain Sheikh, 36, is employed as an IT support executive at a company in BKC and resides at Cheeta Camp, Trombay, with his family. He also owns a mobile phone shop named New India Enterprises at Cheeta Camp, which is managed by his elder brother.

In February 2018, Nasir decided to start an e-commerce website called Hipcart for online mobile sales, for which a GST registration was mandatory. During a visit to Aminabad, Lucknow, in 2016, Nasir was introduced to Rashid Siddiqui his friend Yusuf Sheikh’s cousin who claimed to be a chartered accountant. Over time, the two developed a friendship.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Completes 400 Major Wins, Equals Roger Federer's Record To Enter R4
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Completes 400 Major Wins, Equals Roger Federer's Record To Enter R4
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To First Week Of February
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To First Week Of February
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner

Siddiqui offered to obtain a GST registration for Nasir’s business and, on March 5, 2018, asked for his Aadhaar card, PAN card, and electricity bill. After receiving the documents, Siddiqui informed Nasir on March 13, 2018, that the GST account had been successfully opened and shared the GST certificate via WhatsApp.

Tax notice

However, Nasir’s online business never took off, and no sales were recorded. In June 2018, Siddiqui informed him that GST filing was required. Nasir then decided to shut down the GST account, as there had been no transactions. Siddiqui allegedly took Rs3,000 to close the account and assured Nasir that he would send an acknowledgement slip. The slip was never provided, and Siddiqui soon stopped responding to calls.

In February 2020, Nasir received a notice from the GST office in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, stating that Rs28 lakh was outstanding against his GST account. Nasir immediately approached the GST authorities, informing them in writing that no transactions had taken place and that Siddiqui had closed the account. His friend Yusuf Sheikh and brother accompanied him.

Later, Nasir was informed that Siddiqui had allegedly opened GST accounts in the names of several individuals and carried out fraud worth crores of rupees, following which Siddiqui was arrested in multiple cases, the FIR stated.

Bank freeze

On June 15, 2023, GST Superintendent Sunil Aher summoned Nasir under Section 108 of the Customs Act and conducted an extensive examination of his bank accounts, including Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank, for the past five years. No suspicious transactions were found in Nasir’s accounts.

Read Also
Nala Sopara Shocker: Mother Arrested For Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Ambika In Santosh Bhuvan Area
article-image

Despite this, in August 2024, Nasir received another notice from the GST department stating that fraudulent transactions had taken place through his GST account during 2017–18 and 2018–19, and that a penalty of Rs4,69,10,562 was payable. During a personal hearing held in November 2024, Nasir again explained the entire incident and requested action against Siddiqui.

Subsequently, Nasir discovered that his ICICI Bank salary account showed a minus entry of Rs4.69 crore and that the account had been frozen by GST authorities. Following this, Nasir lodged a formal complaint at the Trombay police station.

Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, against Rashid Siddiqui and have initiated further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For...
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To...
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says...
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says...
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political...
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political...