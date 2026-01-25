 Nala Sopara Shocker: Mother Arrested For Killing 15-Year-Old Daughter Ambika In Santosh Bhuvan Area
Police arrested Kumkum Prajapati for allegedly murdering her 15-year-old daughter Ambika at their Santosh Bhuvan home in Nala Sopara East. The incident occurred Saturday evening. Tulinj police conducted a spot panchnama and launched an investigation, while the motive behind the crime remains unknown.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
In a disturbing incident that has shamed humanity, a mother allegedly murdered her own daughter in Nala Sopara. | Representational Image

Nala Sopara: In a disturbing incident that has shamed humanity, a mother allegedly murdered her own daughter in Nala Sopara. The incident took place on Saturday evening around 4:30 PM. The deceased has been identified as 15-year-old Ambika Prajapati. The police have arrested the accused mother, Kumkum Prajapati, in connection with the case.

Victim

The Prajapati family resides in Vidya Vikasini Chawl, located in the Tanda Pada area of Santosh Bhuvan, Nala Sopara (East). According to preliminary information, the mother brutally killed her minor daughter for unknown reasons. Ambika was reportedly the eldest of five siblings.

Motive unclear

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Tulinj Police rushed to the spot and took Kumkum Prajapati into custody. The police are currently conducting a spot panchnama (formal record of the crime scene). The exact motive behind the murder remains unclear at this stage.

The police stated that they are questioning other family members and conducting a thorough investigation into the matter. This marks the second murder reported in the city within the last 24 hours.

