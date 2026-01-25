Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political Storm

Political tensions flare after a proposal to bring rival Shiv Sena factions together ahead of Solapur local body polls | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 24: A proposal to bring together rival factions of the Shiv Sena at a rally in Solapur district, with an eye on allying for the upcoming local body elections, sparked a political storm on Saturday.

The idea, strongly opposed by the Shiv Sena (UBT) and sharply criticised by the BJP, sent ripples across the political spectrum.

Invitation for Barshi rally

The suggestion was floated by Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Dilip Sopal, who took to social media to invite the rival Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction to a rally organised by him in Barshi town on Saturday evening. Locked in a bitter political battle with former BJP MLA Rajendra Raut, Sopal also extended invitations to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the NCP (SP), seeking to unite them against his arch rival in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections scheduled for February 5.

BJP reacts sharply

The BJP, which would be the principal target of such a political front, reacted sharply. District guardian minister and BJP in-charge for the local body polls, Jaikumar Gore, launched a strong attack on the move.

“Let as many parties come together as they want; the BJP cannot be defeated. This will be an unnatural alliance,” Gore said, cautioning Mahayuti partners Shiv Sena and the NCP. He added that alliance partners should adhere to a code of conduct before joining hands with political rivals.

“Such alliances are formed only to defeat the BJP, which is not possible,” Gore said.

UBT rejects alliance

Opposing the proposal, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Sachin Ahir clarified that the party would not align with those who had split the organisation.

About Dilip Sopal

Dilip Sopal, the architect of the proposal, is a seven-time MLA from Barshi. Over his political career, he has been elected as a candidate of almost all major parties — including the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena — except the BJP.

