 Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design

Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design

The BMC has decided not to demolish the seven-year-old Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon after IIT Bombay approved revised designs using monopile technology. The move allows the flyover to be retained while advancing the Versova–Dahisar Link Road project, averting major traffic disruption.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Sunday, January 25, 2026, 02:05 AM IST
article-image
Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon West to be retained as BMC adopts monopile technology for Versova–Dahisar Link Road project |

Mumbai, Jan 24: The revised drawings submitted by the contractor to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, assessing the feasibility of monopile technology as an alternative to demolition, have been approved. As a result, the BMC will not demolish the seven-year-old Veer Savarkar flyover in Goregaon to make way for the bridge under the Versova–Dahisar Link Road project.

Expert inspection and design changes

In December, an expert team from IIT Bombay carried out an on-site technical inspection of the flyover to assess its alignment, clearance, turning radius and potential for optimising the bridge span.

Following the evaluation, the team recommended targeted design refinements and requested revised drawings along with supporting engineering documents.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For Versova–Dahisar Link Road After IIT Bombay Clears Monopile Design
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Completes 400 Major Wins, Equals Roger Federer's Record To Enter R4
Australian Open 2026: Novak Djokovic Completes 400 Major Wins, Equals Roger Federer's Record To Enter R4
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To First Week Of February
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To First Week Of February
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner

“Following the design modifications recommended by IIT Bombay for the Veer Savarkar flyover, the contractor implemented the changes and submitted the revised drawings, which were approved by the expert team this week. With this design, instead of demolishing the bridge, we will use monopile technology to preserve it. We will now prepare a cost estimate for the changes,” said a senior civic official.

The method involves driving a single, large-diameter reinforced concrete pile deep into the ground, creating a strong and space-efficient foundation.

Public opposition influenced decision

The Veer Savarkar (MTNL) Flyover in Goregaon West, built at a cost of Rs 27 crore, connects the Western Express Highway to Rustomjee Ozone and serves as a crucial east–west link that allows commuters to bypass S.V. Road.

In August, the BMC proposed demolishing it to make way for the new Mumbai Coastal Road Project (North) corridor from Versova to Dahisar, triggering strong public and political opposition.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Infra News: BMC’s First Cable-Stayed Flyover Near Mahalaxmi Station To Be Ready By October...
article-image

Residents, political leaders and BJP MLA Vidya Thakur urged the civic body to reconsider, warning of severe traffic disruption. A report by The Free Press Journal highlighted the significant inconvenience the demolition would cause commuters.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For...
Mumbai Infra News: BMC Drops Plan To Demolish Goregaon’s Veer Savarkar Flyover For...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To...
BMC Elections 2026 Results: Mahayuti Deadlock Over Mayor’s Post Pushes Mumbai Mayoral Poll To...
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Trombay Police Book Lucknow CA For GST Fraud, ₹4.69 Crore Liability Imposed On Mumbai Shop Owner
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says...
Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Redevelopment Of 75-Year-Old Municipal Buildings In Lower Parel, Says...
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political...
Maharashtra Politics: Proposal To Unite Rival Shiv Sena Factions For Solapur Rally Sparks Political...