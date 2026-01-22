Mumbai Infra News: BMC’s First Cable-Stayed Flyover Near Mahalaxmi Station To Be Ready By October 2026

BMC’s first cable-stayed flyover near Mahalaxmi Railway Station is progressing steadily and is scheduled to open by October 2026 | X - @mybmc

Mumbai, Jan 22: Work on the cable-stayed flyover near Mahalaxmi Railway Station, linking Dr E. Moses Road and Keshavrao Khadye Marg, is currently underway.

To support the cable-stayed bridge, a 78.5-metre-high pylon (a massive steel column) is being erected, and 55 per cent of the work has already been completed. With the pylon, approach roads and all associated works being completed on time, the flyover is expected to be fully operational by October 31, 2026.

First such bridge over railway tracks

It is the BMC’s first cable-supported bridge over railway tracks and will connect Saat Rasta to Mahalaxmi Maidan via the Western Railway near Mahalaxmi Railway Station.

The bridge will span 803 metres in length and 17.2 metres in width, with a railway corridor width of 23.01 metres. To protect trees affected by construction, the BMC has made design adjustments in the bridge alignment.

Engineering challenges and technology

Abhijeet Bangar, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), stated, “The pylon of the cable-stayed bridge is a critical load-bearing component, supporting the cables that hold the bridge deck. The 78.5-metre-high pylon presents engineering challenges due to its height and design. The pylon has been built using advanced engineering technology, with high-quality concrete and robust steel components, ensuring stability and durability against wind, seismic forces, traffic loads and long-term use.”

Construction timeline

He further added that a state-of-the-art crane taller than the pylon has been installed on site to facilitate staged construction. Approximately 55 per cent of the pylon work is complete, and all remaining works are progressing on schedule. The pylon and associated works are expected to be completed by March 31, 2026.

Span-wise execution plan

The bridge will have two independent spans from the pylon: 95 metres on the west side and 165 metres on the east side. The 95-metre western span is targeted for completion by the end of February 2026, while the 165-metre eastern span will be constructed after receiving the necessary railway block from the Railway Department, with work scheduled between March 15 and October 15.

“Most pylons on both the west and east sides are complete, with five still pending due to traffic diversion works. Approach roads on both sides are yet to begin. All remaining work is targeted for completion by June 30, with a detailed schedule, parallel task execution and continued work during the monsoon to avoid delays,” said Bangar.

