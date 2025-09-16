Mumbai News: BMC Confirms Belasis Flyover Completion By December 2025, Sion, Vidyavihar And Mahalaxmi Bridges Delayed

Belasis flyover | File Photo

Mumbai: While the upcoming cable-stayed Belasis flyover, connecting Tardeo, Nagpada, and Mumbai Central station, is progressing ahead of schedule and expected to be completed by December 31, 2025, other key connectors at Vidya Vihar, Sion, and Mahalaxmi will take another year to complete.

BMC Holds Review Meeting

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar held a review meeting at the BMC headquarters on Tuesday to assess the current status of ongoing bridge projects. The meeting was attended by Joint Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare, Bridge Department Chief Engineer Uttam Shrote, and senior officials from the BMC and Central Railway.

Bangar emphasised the need for close coordination with railway authorities and directed that all project work be efficiently planned. He stressed the urgency of timely completion and issued a strict warning to adhere to stipulated deadlines.

Sion Overbridge Stalled Since 2024

The east-west railway overbridge at Sion was closed in August last year for demolition but remains incomplete, causing inconvenience to commuters. Officials stated, "The construction of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) on the southern side is underway by the Railway Department. Initially slated for completion by August 31, 2025, the project has faced delays. The railway authorities now assure completion by October 31, 2025. Demolition of the existing structure will proceed only after the FOB is finished. The railway administration has been asked to expedite all remaining work and take necessary measures to prevent further delays."

Vidyavihar Bridge Linked to PAP Rehabilitation

Another key connector over Vidyavihar railway station is set for completion by May 31, 2026. "While eastern side work will finish by December 31, 2025, western side construction will start after rehabilitating Project Affected Persons (PAPs) with alternate housing, scheduled within 15 days via the ward office. Remaining work on the west will be completed within five months post-rehabilitation," official added.

Mahalaxmi Cable-Stayed Bridge Work Continues

The BMC is also constructing two new bridges at Mahalaxmi to ease traffic. The cable-stayed bridge at Keshavrao Khadye Marg—the city’s first over railway tracks—features a 70-meter pylon.

"The 90-meter western span will finish by December 2025, and the 160-meter eastern span will start in January 2026, continuing until September 2026. Approach roads will be built simultaneously. All work is expected to be completed by November 30, 2026," said Bangar.

Western Railway Work in Progress

Meanwhile, Western Railway completed launching twelve 36-meter girders by August 10, 2025. "Work on bracing, deck construction, and slab casting is ongoing, requiring 40 traffic and power blocks. One pillar remains on each side and is progressing rapidly. The project deadline is May 31, 2026, but BMC aims to finish by December 31, 2025," he added.

