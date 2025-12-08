 Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Inside Kasa Police Station
Palghar Crime: 40-Year-Old Constable Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman Inside Kasa Police Station

Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Police Constable Arrested for Allegedly Raping Woman Inside Police Station | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Dec 08: A 40-year-old police constable has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside the Kasa police station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, officials said on Monday.

According to a senior official from the Palghar rural police, the incident took place last week when the woman had visited the station to record her statement in connection with an ongoing case. The constable allegedly assaulted her within the premises.

Following a complaint filed by the woman, a case of rape was registered and the constable was arrested on Sunday, officials confirmed.

article-image

In the aftermath of the incident, the in-charge of the Kasa police station has been transferred. Further investigation is underway.

