Palghar Crime: 3 Youths Beaten Up Over Orange Colour Of iPhone 17 In Vasai's Gavrai Pada Area; Accused Detained | VIDEO

3 Youths Beaten Up Over Orange Colour Of iPhone 17 In Vasai's Gavrai Pada Area; Accused Detained | File Photo

Palghar, Nov 29: Three youths were severely beaten by miscreants of a criminal nature (gunda-pravritti) in the area.

Fight Broke Out Over Phone Colour

The assault occurred while the youths were returning home from work. An argument over the colour of the phone escalated into a physical altercation.

#WATCH | Three Youths Be*ten Over Orange Color of iPhone 17; Incident in Gavrai Pada Area of Vasai East #Maharashtra #VasaiNews pic.twitter.com/yETEDmutDN — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) November 29, 2025

Case Registered; Accused Detained by Police

A non-cognizable offence (adakhal patra gunha) has been registered against these miscreants at the Valiv Police Station in Vasai. The police have taken them into custody, and further investigation is underway.

