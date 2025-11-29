Palghar Crime: 3 Youths Beaten Up Over Orange Colour Of iPhone 17 In Vasai's Gavrai Pada Area; Accused Detained | VIDEO

Palghar, Nov 29: Three youths were severely beaten by miscreants of a criminal nature (gunda-pravritti) in the area.
Fight Broke Out Over Phone Colour
The assault occurred while the youths were returning home from work. An argument over the colour of the phone escalated into a physical altercation.
Case Registered; Accused Detained by Police
A non-cognizable offence (adakhal patra gunha) has been registered against these miscreants at the Valiv Police Station in Vasai. The police have taken them into custody, and further investigation is underway.
