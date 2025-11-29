 Palghar Crime: Anti-Narcotics Cell Arrests 36-Year-Old Nalasopara Man With 2.16 Kg Ganja Worth ₹43,200
The Anti-Narcotics Cell (Unit 2) of Nalasopara East arrested a 36-year-old man on Friday for allegedly possessing and selling ganja. Officials seized 2 kg 16 grams of the contraband, valued at ₹43,200.

Megha Parmar
Updated: Saturday, November 29, 2025, 07:35 PM IST
article-image
Anti-Narcotics Cell Unit 2 seized 2.16 kg ganja from a Nalasopara resident during a patrol near Navdurga Maidan | Representative Image

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 27: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (Unit 2) of Nalasopara East arrested a 36-year-old man on Friday for allegedly possessing and selling ganja. Officials seized 2 kg 16 grams of the contraband, valued at ₹43,200.

Police Patrol Spots Suspicious Activity Near Navdurga Maidan

According to police, the incident took place on November 28 when a team from Unit 2 was patrolling near Navdurga Maidan, outside Vrindavan Heights building on New Link Road, Nalasopara East. The team noticed a man behaving suspiciously and detained him in the presence of two witnesses.

Accused Identified as Local Resident From Nalasopara East

The suspect was identified as Bhupendra Kalidas Makwana, a resident of Adarsh Nivas Chawl near JBS High School in Alkapuri, Nalasopara East. During a personal search, police recovered 2.16 kg of ganja from his possession.

article-image

NDPS Case Registered; Accused Arrested the Same Day

A case has been registered at Achole Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(A), and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. Makwana was arrested the same day.

