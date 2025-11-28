Palghar Crime: Mandvi Police Nab 2 Women Who Drugged Men They Met On Dating Apps; Valuables Worth ₹4.13 Lakh Recovered

Mandvi Police arrest two women accused of drugging men and stealing gold and gadgets after meeting them via dating apps | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra, Nov 28: The Mandvi Police have arrested two women who allegedly used dating apps to lure men, drug them during meetings, and flee with their gold jewellery and electronic valuables. The accused, both residents of Malvani, Malad (West), were apprehended after extensive technical investigation and CCTV analysis.

Virar Man Drugged and Robbed of Gold Chain and Gadgets

A 31-year-old Virar resident filed a complaint stating that he connected with an unknown woman on the Happn dating app. On November 22, the woman invited him to meet at a lodge in the Mandvi police limits. Shortly afterward, another woman also joined them.

While drinking together in the room, the victim suddenly felt drowsy and fell asleep. When he woke up around 8:00 am, he discovered that his 2-tola gold chain, a mobile phone, and smartwatch worth a total of ₹1,83,000 had been stolen. A case was registered the next day.

Another Similar Case Reported in Kashimira Police Limits

Around the same time, the same women duped another man in the Kashimira police jurisdiction using the same method — meeting at a lodge, spiking his drink, and escaping with his gold chain and mobile phone. Kashimira Police registered a separate case.

Accused Used Fake Profiles and Careful Planning to Evade Detection

The accused used careful methods to avoid detection: they deleted their dating app profiles, provided fake ID and mobile numbers at the lodge, avoided digital transactions, and did not use rental car apps to flee. With no initial information such as their names, phone numbers, photos, or hometowns, the investigation relied entirely on blurry CCTV footage.

Through sustained technical analysis and tracking movements across multiple locations, police identified and detained the two women, 28- and 29-year-olds, originally from Himachal Pradesh.

Confession Leads to Recovery of Valuables and Revelation of Modus Operandi

Upon interrogation, both women confessed to the thefts. Police recovered the stolen gold chain, mobile handset, and smartwatch from their possession. Further questioning revealed their modus operandi. They contacted men through dating apps and invited them to hotels at night.

They offered them food and drinks and mixed sedatives or sleep-inducing tablets into alcohol. They then stole valuables once the victim lost consciousness and later deleted their app profiles and fled undetected.

Enhanced BNS Sections Applied; More Victims Urged to Come Forward

Because sedatives were used, enhanced sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita were applied. Police also discovered that many victims had avoided filing complaints due to fear of embarrassment, something the accused had knowingly exploited. So far, police have recovered ₹4,13,000 worth of valuables, including gold jewellery and mobile handsets.

Commissionerate Appeals for More Victims to Report Cases

The Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate has urged any victims of similar incidents to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation..

