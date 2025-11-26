 Palghar Crime: Kashimira Police Arrest 2 Serial House-Breaking Thieves; Stolen Gold Worth Over ₹15 Lakh Recovered
Palghar Crime: Kashimira Police Arrest 2 Serial House-Breaking Thieves; Stolen Gold Worth Over ₹15 Lakh Recovered

The Kashimira Police Detection Team has arrested two habitual house-breaking thieves involved in multiple burglary cases across Maharashtra, recovering stolen gold ornaments and other items worth over ₹15.26 lakh.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, November 26, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Kashimira Police arrest two habitual house-breakers; gold worth over ₹15 lakh recovered | X - @MBVVPOLICE

Mira Road, Maharashtra, Nov 26: The Kashimira Police Detection Team has arrested two habitual house-breaking thieves involved in multiple burglary cases across Maharashtra, recovering stolen gold ornaments and other items worth over ₹15.26 lakh.

According to police, the arrested accused have been identified as Jagansingh Tarasingh Kalyani alias Paji (39), a native of Nanded, and Hanumant Bapurao Tambe (31), a resident of Beed. Both were tracked down following a detailed technical investigation and scrutiny of nearly 100–125 CCTV footage clips from the crime scene and surrounding localities.

House Break-In Reported at Penkarpada Residence

The case was registered after complainant Yogesh Jagdish Mhatre, a resident of Shivneri Chawl, Penkarpada, Mira Road (East), reported a break-in at his home between 9:30 pm on October 28 and 4:00 am on October 29, 2025.

Palghar Crime: Kashimira Police Arrest 2 Serial House-Breaking Thieves; Stolen Gold Worth Over ₹15 Lakh Recovered
Palghar Crime: Kashimira Police Arrest 2 Serial House-Breaking Thieves; Stolen Gold Worth Over ₹15 Lakh Recovered

The thieves allegedly broke the door latch and made away with gold jewellery kept in the cupboard. Based on his complaint, an FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 305 and 331(4) was filed at the Kashimira Police Station on October 29.

Accused Traced to Nashik and Beed, Admit to Crime

Upon receiving serious instructions from senior officials, the Kashimira crime team launched an intensive search. Using CCTV footage and technical analysis, police traced Kalyani to Nashik city and Tambe to Patoda in Beed district. During interrogation, both admitted to committing the burglary.

Gold Worth ₹14.56 Lakh, Motorcycle & Tools Recovered

Police recovered 13 tolas and 106 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹14,56,000, along with a Yamaha FZ motorcycle valued at ₹70,000, and house-breaking tools used in the crime—taking the total recovery to ₹15,26,000.

Multiple cases linked to the duo

Investigation revealed their involvement in several other cases. As many as four other cases have been reported against both accused in Kashimira, Dahisar, and Amalner police stations.

Extensive criminal background of Accused No. 1

Accused Jagansingh Kalyani is a history-sheeter with a long record stretching back to 1999. His past offences include house-breaking, theft, robbery, and violations under the Arms Act across Thane, Mumbai, Beed, and Gujarat.

His past offences include house-breaking, theft, robbery, and serious charges under the Arms Act and IPC, highlighting his long-standing involvement in organised criminal activity.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime: 21-Year-Old Set On Fire By Friends After Being Called For Birthday Celebration; 5 Held
article-image

Police officials praised the swift action of the Kashimira Detection Team for solving a major house-breaking case and recovering valuable stolen property. Further investigation is underway to trace additional crimes linked to the duo.

