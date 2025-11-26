State Human Rights Commission Closes Case On Taloja Jail Canteen Irregularities After Authorities Call Complainant ‘Habitual Accuser’

Taloja Central Prison canteen irregularities complaint closed by State Human Rights Commission | Representative Image

Mumbai, Nov 26: The State Human Rights Commission has closed a complaint concerning alleged irregularities in the canteen and food services at Taloja Central Prison, Navi Mumbai, after the prison authorities informed the Commission that the complainant was a problem creator.

During the proceedings, the complainant remained absent, while Superintendent of Police Pramod Wagh, representing Taloja Central Prison, appeared before the Commission and presented a report dated November 4, 2025.

Complainant Linked to Dawood Ibrahim Had Alleged Lack of Transparency

The complainant, Parvez Zuber Vaid, a close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, had claimed that the jail canteen was functioning without transparency and accountability. It alleged that 173 newly added products were not available to inmates, even though a display list issued by the jail authorities included more than 350 items.

The complainant had further asserted that the canteen was running without any audit mechanism and that the food served to inmates was not being tested on a daily basis, raising concerns about quality, hygiene, and proper oversight.

Jail Superintendent Refutes Claims, Calls Complainant Habitual Accuser

However, in his report, Superintendent Pramod Wagh strongly refuted these allegations. He stated that the complainant, identified as Parvez Zubair Vaid alias Menon, was previously incarcerated under serious offences, including charges under the NDPS Act, UAPA, and Section 121A of the IPC in a case registered by Kalachowki Police Station.

Vaid, who was released on bail in July 2024, was described as a habitual complainant with a history of making false accusations against jail authorities.

According to the report, he had been transferred from Bombay Central Prison to Taloja Central Prison on administrative grounds in July 2023 and had a tendency to lodge baseless complaints against senior officers and the prison administration.

Canteen Reforms Implemented; Tender Given to NCCF

The report went on to explain that the jail’s canteen operations had undergone major procedural reforms beginning January 1, 2024, when a centralised tender system was introduced and the supply contract was awarded to the National Consumer Co-operative Federation (NCCF).

Although the transition initially caused some disruptions, the administration stated that the issues were resolved within three months, after which products became available to inmates within three to four days of request.

The original list of 350 approved products was later rationalised to 256 items in November 2024. Since 60 of these items were specifically meant for women prisoners—and Taloja jail houses no female inmates—approximately 190 products were effectively available to the prison population.

Canteen Audits, Food Tests, Judge Inspections Conducted Regularly

The Superintendent further noted that the canteen is audited regularly by senior jail officials and that food supplied to inmates is tested consistently, with daily records maintained. The report also highlighted that the District & Sessions Judge of Panvel routinely visits the facility, inspecting the food arrangements and other essential services.

In addition, nutrition experts from the District Civil Hospital in Raigad conduct monthly surprise inspections, ensuring that the quality and safety of meals remain under constant scrutiny.

Complainant Absent; Commission Ends Inquiry

Despite being called upon to substantiate his allegations, the complainant failed to appear before the Commission or provide additional information either in person or through email, even after receiving notice.

Taking into account his absence and the detailed clarifications provided by the prison authorities, the Commission observed that no further inquiry was warranted.

Case Closed

Concluding the matter, the Commission issued its final order stating that the case is closed and stands disposed.

