Navi Mumbai: NMMC Announces 30-Hour Water Shutdown On November 27-28 | Check Full List of Affected Areas

Thane To Face Full-Day Water Cut - Details Inside

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a 30-hour complete water supply shutdown due to emergency work on the Hetwane pipeline near Sapoli village. It added that a complete water cut will be held across four major nodes in the city.

🚰 पाणीपुरवठा बंदची महत्त्वाची सूचना 🚰

नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेतर्फे कळविण्यात येत आहे की, सापोली गावाजवळील हेतवणे पाईपलाईनवर तातडीच्या दुरुस्तीच्या कामामुळे गुरुवार, 27.11.2025 रोजी सकाळी 6 वाजेपासून ते शुक्रवार, 28.11.2025 रोजी दुपारी 12 वाजेपर्यंत — एकूण 30 तास — खारघर, तळोजा,… pic.twitter.com/ryazLmaZFV — CIDCO Ltd (@CIDCO_Ltd) November 26, 2025

In an official notification by CIDCO on their official handle on X (formerly Twitter), the 30-hour water cut will be from tomorrow, November 27, from 6:00 AM till 12 Noon on November 28.

Which Areas Will Face a 30-Hour Water Cut?

According to officials, water supply to Kharghar, Taloja, Ulwe and Dronagiri nodes. In addition to this, the NMMC informed that the water supply is expected to resume after noon on Friday.

NMMC Appeals Citizens To Use Water Sparingly

However, it added that the citizens may initially experience low pressure and reduced water availability until the system stabilises. It further advised residents to store water in advance and use it judiciously.

Thane Water Shutdown

The Thane Municipal Corporation announced 24-hour water supply shutdown across the city from November 26-27. The shutdown has been announced for the implementation of water pipeline works in Indiranagar Water Tank and the surrounding areas. Taking to its official social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), the water supply will remain suspended for 24 hours from 9 AM on Wednesday, 26/11/2025 to 9 AM on Thursday, 27/11/2025.

During the shutdown period, water supply to areas under Thane Municipal Corporation including Indiranagar Jalkumbh, Srinagar Jalkumbh, Warlipada Jalkumbh, Kailasnagar Reno Tank, Rupadevi Jalkumbh, Rupadevi Reno Tank, Ramnagar Jalkumbh, Yeur Air Force Jalkumbh, Lokmanya Jalkumbh etc. will be completely shut down for 24 hours.

