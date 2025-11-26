26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack 17th Anniversary: NSG Honours Heroes With Floral, Candle Tribute At 'NeverEver' Event At Gateway Of India | Watch

NSG Organises 'NeverEver' Event At Gateway Of India | Screengrab From IANS

Mumbai: The Mumbai unit of the National Security Guard (NSG), which played a key role in eliminating terrorists of the tragic 26/11 terror attack, organised the 'NeverEver' event at the Gateway of India. On 26 November 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists unleashed mayhem across Mumbai, killing 164 innocent civilians and security personnel. Among the martyrs were Mumbai Police’s finest – Vijay Salaskar, Ashok Kamte and ATS Chief Hemant Karkare.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: NSG organizes the 'NeverEver' event at the Gateway of India to honor the heroes of the 26/11 terror attack pic.twitter.com/eNrJDGdLLJ — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2025

The event honours the martyrs, survivors and all victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and reaffirms a collective resolve that such an incident must never recur. During the event, the memorial zone displayed photographs and names of the heroes with floral tributes and candles.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attack by a group of 10 armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group claimed the lives of around 150 souls, including local citizens, tourists, foreign nationals, police personnel as well as an NSG commando Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The four-day-long attack ended with NSG’s Operation Black Tornado, where they eliminated the last remaining terrorists at Hotel Taj in Colaba.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A special program is held at the Gateway of India to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, organized by Rahul Arjunrao Dubale, President of Maharashtra Police Boys Association, with police officers, martyrs’ families, and dignitaries… pic.twitter.com/D8xOu0VwSh — IANS (@ians_india) November 26, 2025

In addition to this, the Mumbai Police also paid tribute to the deceased passengers and railway staff at the CSMT station who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

