Maharashtra Govt To Launch Life Sciences Innovation & Incubation Centre To Boost Pharma, Biotech And MedTech R&D

FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal announces Maharashtra’s upcoming Life Sciences Innovation and Incubation Centre | X - @Narhari_Zirwal

Mumbai, Nov 26: Maharashtra will soon set up a world-class Life Sciences Innovation and Incubation Centre to accelerate pharmaceutical R&D, biotechnology advancement, and medical innovation, FDA Minister Narhari Zirwal announced on Wednesday.

Designed under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) model, the initiative aims to position Maharashtra as a global healthcare innovation hub and strengthen its aspiration to become the “Pharmacy of the World.”

The proposed Maharashtra Life Sciences Innovation and Incubation Centre (MLSIIC) will offer advanced laboratories, prototyping facilities, mentorship, and funding support for startups in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health.

औषध क्षेत्रातील नावीन्यपूर्ण संशोधन आणि विकासासाठी सुविधा-संपन्न भव्य केंद्र उभारण्याची मी तयारी करत आहे. आरोग्य विज्ञानासाठी जैवतंत्रज्ञान अत्यंत महत्त्वाचे ठरत असून या क्षेत्रातील संशोधन-विकासाला चालना देण्यासाठी ‘लाईफ सायन्सेस इनोव्हेशन अँड इन्क्युबेशन सेंटर’ उभारणे ही काळाची… pic.twitter.com/7vHDLbhJlC — Narhari Zirwal (@Narhari_Zirwal) November 25, 2025

High-Level Meeting Held at Mantralaya

A high-level meeting on the plan was held at Mantralaya, attended by Dr. Rahul Khade (Joint Commissioner—Vigilance), Joint Commissioner (Drugs) D. R. Gahane, Girish Hukre, V. T. Jadhav, and senior FDA officials.

Centre Expected to Boost Investment and Employment

Officials stated that the centre will bring global investment, create high-quality employment, strengthen Maharashtra’s pharma ecosystem, and accelerate innovative product development across health sciences sectors. The MLSIIC is expected to make Maharashtra a global focal point for life sciences innovation.

PPP Model and Implementation Timeline

The project will be executed under a PPP structure, where the Government of Maharashtra and FDA will provide land, physical infrastructure, and establish the “Maharashtra Bio-Innovation Fund,” while also setting up a single-window clearance mechanism for startups.

The private partner will manage day-to-day operations, oversee equipment procurement and maintenance, and offer global mentorship and networking opportunities.

According to the roadmap, the first six months will focus on MoU signing, SPV formation, and operator selection, followed by 6–18 months of construction and equipment procurement.

The centre is expected to be inaugurated within 18–24 months, after which the first cohort of startups will be onboarded. The next 24–60 months will involve expansion and impact evaluation.

Key infrastructure planned at MLSIIC

The MLSIIC will house state-of-the-art wet labs for chemical, biological, and biopharmaceutical research, supported by specialised equipment such as HPLC systems, mass spectrometers, and flow cytometers.

It will feature a MedTech prototyping zone equipped with 3D printing and electronics facilities, along with a pilot-scale GMP unit for clinical trial batch manufacturing.

Also Watch:

Read Also Maharashtra To Establish Advanced Innovation And Incubation Centre For Pharmaceutical Research:...

A dedicated formulation lab for tablets, capsules, and advanced dosage forms will also be part of the centre. Beyond physical infrastructure, the centre will offer business development support, fundraising assistance, a mentorship network of industry experts, and an FDA Guidance Cell to help startups navigate regulatory processes efficiently.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/