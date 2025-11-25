 Maharashtra To Establish Advanced Innovation And Incubation Centre For Pharmaceutical Research: Minister Narhari Zirwal
Maharashtra will soon set up a state-of-the-art Life Sciences Innovation and Incubation Centre to boost cutting-edge research and development in the pharmaceutical sector, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Narhari Zirwal announced on Tuesday.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Minister Narhari Zirwal announces plans for a Life Sciences Innovation and Incubation Centre in Maharashtra | FPJ Photo

He said biotechnology has become crucial to modern health science, and the proposed innovation park is a timely need that will position Maharashtra at the forefront of innovative drug development.

High-Level Meeting Held at Mantralaya

Minister Zirwal chaired a high-level meeting at Mantralaya, attended by Dr Rahul Khade (Joint Commissioner—Vigilance), Joint Commissioner (Drugs) D. R. Gahane, Girish Hukre, V. T. Jadhav, and other senior officials from the FDA department.

Need for Infrastructure to Support Pharma R&D

Speaking at the meeting, Zirwal noted that pharmaceutical companies are already working on research initiatives, but their efforts are limited by infrastructure constraints. He said several states, including Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, are developing similar research centres to support advancements in drug manufacturing, formulations, and biological and chemical research. Maharashtra, he added, will follow a similar approach by establishing advanced formulation laboratories through public–private partnerships.

Centre to Support Startups in Pharma, Biotech, and Medical Devices

The minister highlighted that the proposed centre will primarily focus on supporting innovative startups working in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and digital health. These startups will gain access to modern facilities, technical expertise, and funding support under one roof.

Boost to Maharashtra’s Pharmaceutical Ecosystem

Zirwal said the initiative will significantly benefit Maharashtra’s pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem by attracting greater investment, generating employment opportunities, and strengthening training and mentorship for emerging entrepreneurs. He emphasised that the centre will serve as a world-class research hub essential for developing globally competitive drug products.

Centre Expected to Make Maharashtra a Global Innovation Hub

FDA officers from the Food Safety, Quality Control, and Vigilance divisions also participated in the meeting. Officials said the new Innovation and Incubation Centre will help Maharashtra emerge as a global focal point for health, pharmaceutical, and biotech innovation.

With strong institutional support and a competitive environment, the centre is expected to accelerate groundbreaking initiatives in the state’s life sciences sectors.

