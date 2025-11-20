 Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Proposes Tough MCOCA Action On Gutkha Trade
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Proposes Tough MCOCA Action On Gutkha Trade

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Proposes Tough MCOCA Action On Gutkha Trade

A meeting was recently held under Zirwal’s chairmanship regarding action against the production and sale of banned food products such as gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco, supari, kharra, mava, etc. In the future, the gutkha ban will be strictly implemented across the state.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 07:17 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Proposes Tough MCOCA Action On Gutkha Trade | FPJ Photo

Nashik: Despite the ban on gutkha, illegal gutkha arriving from other states and its serious, harmful effects on school students and the youth remain a major concern. To curb this, serious consideration is being given to taking action under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against the owners of the concerned gutkha companies and the masterminds behind this illegal business, informed Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal. He added that a proposal on this would be sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for guidance.

A meeting was recently held under Zirwal’s chairmanship regarding action against the production and sale of banned food products such as gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco, supari, kharra, mava, etc. In the future, the gutkha ban will be strictly implemented across the state.

To ensure this, imposing MCOCA on the masterminds involved in this trade and initiating action against them is being considered, he said. He also instructed that various departments at the district level should carry out public awareness campaigns against gutkha consumption.

Read Also
MVPS Nashik Named 'Best Educational Institution In India–2025' By ISTE
article-image


Restaurants and hotels to be honoured
To ensure citizens receive clean and nutritious food and that restaurants and hotels maintain a better environment, the Food and Drug Administration has decided to soon launch a special campaign across the state.


Zirwal stated that restaurants and hotels performing well will be honoured under this initiative. Efforts will be made to cultivate cleanliness habits among hotel and restaurant owners. This campaign will be implemented in both urban areas and rural taluka-level restaurants and hotels.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Eight Years On, Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium Remains Shut Bhiwandi’s Cultural Identity Fading
Mumbai News: Eight Years On, Meena Tai Thackeray Auditorium Remains Shut Bhiwandi’s Cultural Identity Fading
Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Deja Vu In Doha? IND vs PAK Trophy Fallout With PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Could Repeat In Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Releases Schedule For Draft And Final Voter Lists; Objections Open From Nov 20–27
Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: NMMC Releases Schedule For Draft And Final Voter Lists; Objections Open From Nov 20–27
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About The Animated Series
Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 4 On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About The Animated Series

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Proposes Tough MCOCA Action On Gutkha Trade

Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Proposes Tough MCOCA Action On Gutkha Trade

Pune: Electrician Falls To Death After Untied German Shepherd Charges At Him In Kasba Peth

Pune: Electrician Falls To Death After Untied German Shepherd Charges At Him In Kasba Peth

Nashik: 'Only Required Trees To Be Cut For Kumbh Mela Sadhugram,' Says Minister Girish Mahajan

Nashik: 'Only Required Trees To Be Cut For Kumbh Mela Sadhugram,' Says Minister Girish Mahajan

Pune: BJP Leader Pushkar Tuljapurkar Alleges Father-In-Law Missing From Sassoon Hospital For Months

Pune: BJP Leader Pushkar Tuljapurkar Alleges Father-In-Law Missing From Sassoon Hospital For Months

Pune: Rupali Patil-Thombare Slaps Rs 10 Crore Defamation Notice On Madhavi Khandalkar Over False...

Pune: Rupali Patil-Thombare Slaps Rs 10 Crore Defamation Notice On Madhavi Khandalkar Over False...