Nashik: Minister Narhari Zirwal Proposes Tough MCOCA Action On Gutkha Trade | FPJ Photo

Nashik: Despite the ban on gutkha, illegal gutkha arriving from other states and its serious, harmful effects on school students and the youth remain a major concern. To curb this, serious consideration is being given to taking action under the MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) against the owners of the concerned gutkha companies and the masterminds behind this illegal business, informed Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal. He added that a proposal on this would be sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for guidance.



A meeting was recently held under Zirwal’s chairmanship regarding action against the production and sale of banned food products such as gutkha, pan masala, scented tobacco, supari, kharra, mava, etc. In the future, the gutkha ban will be strictly implemented across the state.

To ensure this, imposing MCOCA on the masterminds involved in this trade and initiating action against them is being considered, he said. He also instructed that various departments at the district level should carry out public awareness campaigns against gutkha consumption.





Restaurants and hotels to be honoured

To ensure citizens receive clean and nutritious food and that restaurants and hotels maintain a better environment, the Food and Drug Administration has decided to soon launch a special campaign across the state.



Zirwal stated that restaurants and hotels performing well will be honoured under this initiative. Efforts will be made to cultivate cleanliness habits among hotel and restaurant owners. This campaign will be implemented in both urban areas and rural taluka-level restaurants and hotels.