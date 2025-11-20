Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami Orders Crackdown On Illegal Mineral Excavation In Industrial Zones | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami has directed authorities to take stern action after complaints that anti-social elements are illegally excavating minor minerals from industrial areas and obstructing business operations.

Industrial organisations, industrialists, permit-holder miners, mine owners, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation officials, Auric City representatives and District Industry Centre officials met Swami during a meeting at the collectorate on Wednesday to lodge the complaints.

Resident District Collector Janardan Vidhate, Auric City official Arun Dube, MIDC Regional Officer Amit Bhamre, PWD Executive Engineer S K Chavan, Mining Officer Dinesh Zample, Deputy Engineer Rajesh Chavan, Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture vice president Rahul Mogale, Manish Agrawal and others were present.

Swami said strict action will be taken against those creating hurdles in industrial operations. He said complaints have also been received about illegal mining on land allotted to industries. Those involved will be blacklisted and their permits cancelled, and legal action will follow, he added.