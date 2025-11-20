Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At Auric From 8th To 11th January | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small-Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) will organise the industrial exhibition ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo – 2026’ at Auric, Shendra MIDC, from January 8 to January 11, 2026. Superintendent of Police Vinaykumar Rathod reviewed planning related to traffic, safety, crowd management, logistics, and general security on Wednesday during a meeting at Auric Hall.

More than 1,500 stalls and about five lakh visitors from national and international industries, investors, traders, businessmen, educational institutes, students and the general public are expected to attend. Representatives of startups, MSME clusters, DMIC, Auric, agriculture, engineering, food processing, B2B and B2C sectors will participate.

A large pavilion will be set up at Auric City for the exhibition. Facilities will include parking, traffic routes, emergency entrances, food courts, a control room, a police help centre, a medical station, a fire brigade and other services. A strategic plan for these arrangements was submitted to the SP.

Rathod issued directives regarding the traffic and mobility plan, peak-hour crowd management, traffic flow, goods transportation, parking arrangements, VIP movement, ambulance access, ministerial security, CCTV coverage, the command unit, the quick response team and the bomb detection and disposal squad.

MASSIA president Arjun Gaikwad, vice president Rahul Mogale, Manish Agrawal, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Puja Nangare, PI Samratsingh Rajput, PI Ravikiran Darwade, PI Satish Wagh and others were present.