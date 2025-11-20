Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Collision Near Nandrabad | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A motorcyclist died on the spot after a truck hit his motorcycle near Nandrabad on the Solapur–Dhule Highway on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Vaijinath Dakhare (27) of Vanvarla in Pusad, Yeotmal.

According to the details, the truck (MH47 AF 1733) was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Sarai village near Nandrabad to load maize. Dakhare was riding his motorcycle (MH29 BS 1791) from the direction of Kannad when it collided with the truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the motorcycle was completely crushed, and Dakhare was thrown off. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Nearby residents informed Khuldabad police, who rushed to the scene and sent the body to the Khuldabad rural hospital for post-mortem. Police have arrested the truck driver and seized the vehicle.

Dakhare worked as a postman in Kannad. He is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son.