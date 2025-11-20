 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Collision Near Nandrabad
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Collision Near Nandrabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Collision Near Nandrabad

According to the details, the truck (MH47 AF 1733) was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Sarai village near Nandrabad to load maize. Dakhare was riding his motorcycle (MH29 BS 1791) from the direction of Kannad when it collided with the truck

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Collision Near Nandrabad | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A motorcyclist died on the spot after a truck hit his motorcycle near Nandrabad on the Solapur–Dhule Highway on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Vaijinath Dakhare (27) of Vanvarla in Pusad, Yeotmal.

According to the details, the truck (MH47 AF 1733) was travelling from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Sarai village near Nandrabad to load maize. Dakhare was riding his motorcycle (MH29 BS 1791) from the direction of Kannad when it collided with the truck. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the motorcycle was completely crushed, and Dakhare was thrown off. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Read Also
Murlidhar Mohol Meets Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Measures To Prevent Accidents In Pune's Navale Bridge...
article-image

Nearby residents informed Khuldabad police, who rushed to the scene and sent the body to the Khuldabad rural hospital for post-mortem. Police have arrested the truck driver and seized the vehicle.

Dakhare worked as a postman in Kannad. He is survived by his wife and a six-year-old son.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Upgrade 16.5 Km Footpaths Under Universal Footpath Policy Pilot As Part Of ₹100-Crore ‘Pedestrian First’ Plan
Mumbai Infra News: BMC To Upgrade 16.5 Km Footpaths Under Universal Footpath Policy Pilot As Part Of ₹100-Crore ‘Pedestrian First’ Plan
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Leeway Logistics’ ₹173-Crore Loan Diversion Bank Fraud Probe
ED Raids Multiple Locations In Leeway Logistics’ ₹173-Crore Loan Diversion Bank Fraud Probe
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat During Late-Night Drive | VIDEO
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway
Navi Mumbai Crime: Body Of Unidentified Youth Found In Juinagar Drain; Police Suspect Murder, Probe Underway

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Three-Member Committee To Probe Sassoon Hospital's Old-Age Home Neglect Case

Pune: Three-Member Committee To Probe Sassoon Hospital's Old-Age Home Neglect Case

Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 6 Pune Youths Found Dead After Mahindra Thar Falls Into Deep Gorge In Tamhini...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Collision Near Nandrabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 27-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Truck Collision Near Nandrabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At Auric From 8th To...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MASSIA To Host ‘Advantage Maharashtra Expo 2026’ At Auric From 8th To...

Nanded: PMAY Progress At Just 1.99% As Only 4,782 Of 2.40 Lakh Houses Completed

Nanded: PMAY Progress At Just 1.99% As Only 4,782 Of 2.40 Lakh Houses Completed