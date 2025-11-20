Jalgaon: Sadhana Mahajan Elected Unopposed As Jamner Municipality Chief |

Jalgaon: Sadhana Girish Mahajan was elected as chairman of Jamner Municipality unopposed. As soon as the news of this election spread across the district, the BJP cheered in the district.

There were nine nominations for the post of chairman in Jamner Municipality, out of which eight were declared valid. The application of Sadhana Mahajan, wife of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, was also among the valid applications. Today, as all other candidates withdrew their applications, only Sadhana Mahajan's application remains for the post of chairman, so this election has become unopposed.

When it was learned that Sadhana Mahajan was elected as chairman unopposed, there was jubilation at the BJP office this evening. In 2018, all the corporators in Jamner Municipality were from the BJP and not a single corporator was from the opposition party.