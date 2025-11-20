 Jalgaon: Sadhana Mahajan Elected Unopposed As Jamner Municipality Chief
Sadhana Girish Mahajan was elected as chairman of Jamner Municipality unopposed. As soon as the news of this election spread across the district, the BJP cheered in the district.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 10:08 PM IST
There were nine nominations for the post of chairman in Jamner Municipality, out of which eight were declared valid. The application of Sadhana Mahajan, wife of Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, was also among the valid applications. Today, as all other candidates withdrew their applications, only Sadhana Mahajan's application remains for the post of chairman, so this election has become unopposed.

