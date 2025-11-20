 'Time To Elect Leaders With A Vision': Former Minister Suresh Jain Calls For Change In Jalgaon
Vijay Pathak, Thursday, November 20, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Jalgaon: "Currently, the political situation is not very good. If the rulers are good, then the administrative system also works well. However, since the rulers are corrupt, they have no control over the administration. Former Minister Suresh Jain advised the people of Jalgaon to give opportunities to candidates with service spirit, foresight and administrative capacity, expressing his opinion while talking to reporters. Jain was talking to reporters at his residence in Jalgaon.

Jain, who represented Jalgaon city in the Legislative Assembly for eleven terms, has now accepted his retirement from politics. He said that although I have accepted my retirement, many people come to seek blessings, and I have taken the role of advising them to do good work.

He expressed his opinion that if candidates with administrative capacity, service spirit, and foresight are given a chance, the path to development can be cleared. Stating that he has taken political retirement due to his age, Jalgaon city has not developed as desired in the last 25 years.

