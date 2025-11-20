From USA To Japan: MEA Clears Global Participation For Pune Grand Tour 2026 | Representational Image | Sourced

Pune: The Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has given its in-principle 'No Objection' for the participation of representatives from 35 countries in the international-level ‘Pune Grand Tour 2026’ competition, officials announced on Thursday. The Pune Grand Tour, also called PGT 2026, is scheduled to be held in Pune from 19th to 23rd January 2026.

The administration, taking the initiative, is organising this international competition through the Cycling Federation of India (CFI). The competition has received recognition from the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and has been included in their official calendar.

The in-principle 'No Objection' has been granted for the nominated players and representatives from the following countries, in addition to India: Albania, Algeria, American Samoa, Australia, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, China, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, Germany, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, the Maldives, Mongolia, Morocco, the Netherlands, Nigeria, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom (UK), and the United States of America (USA).

A letter regarding this has been given by MEA officials to the Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of India.

This approval is conditional upon the organisers adhering to the invitation letter, complying with visa regulations, and obtaining necessary clearances from relevant agencies where required. With the Ministry of External Affairs granting in-principle 'No Objection', the participation of international-level cyclists in the competition will increase, and sports lovers will get an opportunity to witness the skills of top cyclists.

Repair & Beautification Works Underway Across The Country

Meanwhile, Pune Grand Tour 2026 will span the urban areas of the district, including Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad cities. It will also go through Mulshi, Maval, Purandar, Rajgad, Baramati, Haveli, Bhor, and Velhe, covering diverse terrains from city roads to hills, ghats, and rural landscapes across nine tehsils of the district. Accordingly, civic bodies and administration in the district have started work on a war footing, with many road repair works beginning. This has made residents question why such priority is never given to them, yet is being shown now just for a competition.