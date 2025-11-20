Jalgaon: SD SEED Scholarship Scheme Empowers 15,500 Students In 18 Years |

Jalgaon: S.D. Seeds is distributing scholarships to poor and needy students of the district for the 18th consecutive year. on Friday, November 21, in the presence of actors Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

This scholarship distribution has been going on since 2008, and the lives of thousands of students have been brightened up, said SD Seeds' working president Meenakshi Jain while speaking at a press conference.

On this occasion, S.D. Seeds President Ratnabhabhi Jain, Dr Prasannakumar Redasani, Neelkanth Gaikwad, Rajesh Yawalkar, Nandlal Gadiya and many other dignitaries were present. Many poor and talented students used to come to Jalgaon district leader, former minister and senior social secretary Sureshdada Jain to seek help for their education.

Suresh Jain used to provide financial assistance to these students with the feeling that the education of these poor students should not be stopped due to a lack of money.

However, while doing this, Jain felt disturbed that there must be many talented students in the district who did not come to seek such assistance and their education could have been stopped due to lack of assistance.

Therefore, under the guidance of education experts, S.D.C.D.S.E.S. (Sureshdada Scheme for Educational and Entrepreneurship) was established in the year 2008. Through this scheme, poor and talented students from all the talukas of the district were searched for.

These students were selected for scholarships through an expert committee. Relief for thousands of students in the district. This SD-SEED scholarship scheme, which is being implemented with the aim of empowering meritorious students at the educational and entrepreneurial level, has completed its successful journey of 18 years this year.

This scheme, which was started with the inspiration of senior social worker Suresh Jain, has today become a strong support base for students of all castes, religions and sections of Jalgaon district. The social impact of the scheme is remarkable. In the last 18 years, scholarships have been provided to 15 thousand 500 students.

Higher education of 3 thousand 800 people has been completed. 125 students have been adopted, 24 students have been given internships, and 138 educational agreements have been signed. Apart from this, 49 thousand 427 students have been trained, 3 thousand 215 young women have been empowered, 600 students have been given entrepreneurship development guidance, 288 people have been given career guidance and 373 students have been guided by mentors.

The SD-SEED scheme is opening the door to new opportunities for students from rural and urban areas, contributing greatly to higher education and career development. Public participation has begun. The positive change brought about during the 18 years of the scheme is inspiring all sections of society. This scholarship is given ceremonially in the presence of many eminent personalities.

The scholarship distribution ceremony will be held at the hands of Sachin and Supriya Pilgaonkar, a versatile personality, on Friday, November 21 at 5 pm at Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Auditorium. It was informed that famous actress Deepti Bhagwat will conduct an inspiring candid interview with the Pilgaonkar couple from the film industry.