Pune: SEC Releases Draft List For PMC Elections; 35.5 Lakh Voters Registered Across 41 Wards


Citizens can submit objections and suggestions regarding the draft voters’ list from 20th November to 27th November 2025. After examining all objections, the final list will be released on 5th December 2025

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has published the ward-wise draft voters’ list for the upcoming municipal elections, in accordance with the guidelines issued on 16th July 2025 and the order dated 13th November 2025. The draft list was released on Thursday. As per the provisional data, Pune city has a total of 35,51,469 registered voters across 41 wards, announced Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials.

Citizens can submit objections and suggestions regarding the draft voters’ list from 20th November to 27th November 2025. After examining all objections, the final list will be released on 5th December 2025.

Officials explained that voters whose names have appeared in an incorrect ward must file an objection in the prescribed format. Individuals raising objections against the inclusion of another voter must submit the necessary details along with proof of residence and a copy of the relevant section of the voters’ list. In cooperative housing societies, multiple objections may be submitted collectively through the society’s chairperson or secretary on the official letterhead.

According to the 2011 census, ward populations were kept below one lakh, but with voter registrations up to July 2025, the current count in most wards has exceeded one lakh. In some wards, the number has reached nearly 1.75 lakh. As a result, many candidates will face challenges in reaching out to voters.

The administration has clarified that objections submitted in bulk or in compiled-list format will not be accepted.

