 Pune: Kirloskar Brothers Employee Booked For Leaking Confidential Company Data
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Kirloskar Brothers Employee Booked For Leaking Confidential Company Data

Pune: Kirloskar Brothers Employee Booked For Leaking Confidential Company Data

A female official of the Kirloskar Brothers Limited company has complained to the Bavdhan Police Station. They have registered a case against Abhik Ananta Ghosh (45, resident of Mumbai and native of West Bengal)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 06:33 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Kirloskar Brothers Employee Booked For Leaking Confidential Company Data | Representational Image | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A case has been filed against an employee for breaching the confidentiality terms and conditions set by his employer company. He gave away the key information to someone, which hampered the company's intellectual assets and breached its safety and privacy. The incident occurred at Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Baner, during the period from 25th March 2020 to 1st September 2025. A case regarding this was registered at Bavdhan Police Station on Wednesday.

A female official of the Kirloskar Brothers Limited company has complained to the Bavdhan Police Station. They have registered a case against Abhik Ananta Ghosh (45, resident of Mumbai and native of West Bengal). Charges include BNS sections 316 (criminal breach of trust) and 318 (cheating) and relevant sections of the IT Act of 2000.  

According to police reports, the accused, Ghosh, was working at Kirloskar Brothers Limited in Baner. The company had provided him with an official email ID of the company. He allegedly forwarded the information from this official email ID to his personal email ID. Furthermore, he sent some information to his brother via email.

Read Also
Pune Rail Tracks Claim Over 300 Lives Each Year; 276 Deaths Recorded Till October 2025
article-image

Police said that he is accused of stealing the company's design and drawing important data for his own personal gain. A case has been registered against him for breaching the company's confidentiality terms and conditions.

FPJ Shorts
Kalyan Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Assault In Crowded Local Train Over Language Dispute; Family Demands Justice | VIDEO
Kalyan Tragedy: 19-Year-Old Student Dies By Suicide After Assault In Crowded Local Train Over Language Dispute; Family Demands Justice | VIDEO
Formula 1: Is Las Vegas Grand Prix At Risk Of Cancellation After Severe Flooding? Check Out Details
Formula 1: Is Las Vegas Grand Prix At Risk Of Cancellation After Severe Flooding? Check Out Details
Jadavpur University Proposes DLitt For Women's World Cup India Team Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur
Jadavpur University Proposes DLitt For Women's World Cup India Team Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur
WATCH: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Festivities Begin, Jemimah Rodrigues, World Cup Stars Celebrate With EPIC Dance Reel
WATCH: Smriti Mandhana Wedding Festivities Begin, Jemimah Rodrigues, World Cup Stars Celebrate With EPIC Dance Reel

Assistant Police Inspector Dr Ashok Dongare from Bavdhan Police Station is investigating the matter further.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Kirloskar Brothers Employee Booked For Leaking Confidential Company Data

Pune: Kirloskar Brothers Employee Booked For Leaking Confidential Company Data

Jalgaon: SD SEED Scholarship Scheme Empowers 15,500 Students In 18 Years

Jalgaon: SD SEED Scholarship Scheme Empowers 15,500 Students In 18 Years

Pune IT Belt Tragedy: Two More Killed In Bavdhan Accidents; Death Toll Rises To 38

Pune IT Belt Tragedy: Two More Killed In Bavdhan Accidents; Death Toll Rises To 38

Six Die As SUV Falls 500 Feet At Tamhini Ghat While Heading On Konkan Trip

Six Die As SUV Falls 500 Feet At Tamhini Ghat While Heading On Konkan Trip

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Draft Voters’ List; 17.13 Lakh Citizens Registered Across 32 Wards

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Draft Voters’ List; 17.13 Lakh Citizens Registered Across 32 Wards