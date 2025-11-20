Pune Rail Tracks Claim Over 300 Lives Each Year; 276 Deaths Recorded Till October 2025 | Freepik

More than 300 people lose their lives every year while crossing railway tracks in the Pune Division. The incidents take place at unauthorised entries at railway stations across the entire Pune division, according to data released by the Railways.

According to the official data, 276 people died in just 10 months till October this year. However, the statistics of the last few years are higher. In 2019, 324 lost their lives, 211 died in 2020, 231 in 2021, 318 in 2022, 275 in 2023 and 358 in 2024.

Recently, three youngsters lost their lives after being hit by the Pune-Daund DEMU train while walking close to the railway tracks in Manjari at Hadapsar.

The deceased were identified as Prathmesh Nitin Tinde (18), Tanmay Mahendra Tupe (17), and Tushar Shinde (17), all residents of Manjari.

Meanwhile, Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager, speaking to The Free Press Journal, stated that despite warnings, many passengers continue to cross tracks illegally, resulting in fatal accidents. "The Pune Railway Division, one of the busiest in the region, operates around 200 trains daily. However, unauthorised track crossing remains a major safety concern," he added.

"Passengers need to avoid climbing over barriers or trespassing at dangerous spots. Crossing the railway track from unauthorised areas is punishable and also a threat to life. Additionally, the department has identified black spots and accident-prone areas in the zone, including Pune, Loni, Hadapsar, the Pune–Daund–Ahmednagar route, the Pune–Miraj–Kolhapur route, and other busy sections," Behera said. “We urge commuters to use foot overbridges, underpasses, and designated crossing points to prevent further loss of life,” he added.