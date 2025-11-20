Pune: Five Municipal Council Seats In Lonavala & Talegaon Dabhade Decided In Favour Of BJP & NCP Even Before Polling Day | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council, three corporators from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and one from the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party have been elected even before the election. Similarly, one BJP corporator has also been elected in the Lonavala Municipal Council. As only one nomination form was received for these candidates in these seats, their unopposed selection is confirmed, with only the official declaration remaining a formality.

For the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council elections, the NCP and the BJP have formed an alliance. The NCP is contesting 17 seats and the BJP 11. These two parties are the main contenders in Talegaon Dabhade. Due to this, no rival candidates submitted forms in four wards, as other parties have less power in other areas.

The unopposed selection of Hemlata Khalade from NCP in Ward No. 9 and Deepak Bhegade, Shobha Pardeshi, and Nikhil Bhagat from the BJP in Ward No. 13 and Ward No. 1, respectively, is confirmed, and the formality is now pending. In the Lonavala Municipal Council, only one nomination form was filed for the general seat in Ward No. 7 by senior BJP leader Devidas Kadu. Therefore, his unopposed election has been confirmed.

"BJP candidates Deepak Bhegde, Shobha Pardeshi, and Nikhil Bhagat have been elected unopposed in the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council elections. The BJP has opened its account. This marks the beginning of the BJP's victory march in the North Pune district," said BJP Election Chief of Maval Tehsil and Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge.

MLA Landge further stated that interested candidates for the posts of Council President and Councillor from the BJP recently filed their applications for seven Municipal Councils and two Municipal Panchayats in the North Pune district. The candidacy process received an enthusiastic response in Maval, Khed, Junnar, Shirur, Haveli, and Manchar Tehsils. With three BJP candidates elected unopposed in the Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council, the BJP's winning spree has begun. He also expressed the determination to make the 'Lotus' bloom in the local self-governance bodies.

Elections Merely A Formality

The Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council election has 14 wards and will have 28 corporators. Two corporators are to be elected from each ward. However, four corporators are contesting unopposed and will win anyway. Hence, the election will now be held for only 24 seats. Talegaon Dabhade has 64,678 voters, including 33,301 male voters, 31,375 female voters, and two voters from other genders.

The Lonavala Municipal Council election has 13 wards and will have 27 corporators. Two corporators will be elected from 12 wards and three from one ward. Only one form was received for the general seat in Ward No. 7 of the Lonavala Municipal Council by senior BJP leader Devidas Kadu. Hence, he will be elected unopposed. Therefore, the election will now be held for only 26 seats. The total number of voters is 48,373, and there will be 63 polling stations. Despite no competition, people will still go to the polls, but it will be a mere formality.

Contest within the Mahayuti in Lonavala

In the Lonavala Municipal Council election, the contest is among the three parties that are part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the state: BJP, Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Rajendra Sonawane is the president candidate from NCP, and former corporator Girish Kamble is the candidate from the BJP. Maharashtra State General Secretary of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Suryakant Waghmare, is contesting for the president post from the Shiv Sena.