Pune Horror: 3 Dead After Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot-Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat

Pune: In a horrifying incident, a speeding Thar fell into a 500-foot-deep gorge after losing control on the Pune-Mangaon road in Tamhini Ghat, killing three youth. According to a report by SaamTv, the accident occurred when the driver lost control at a difficult turn on the Ghat.

The report further added that apart from the three youth, some other people were also reportedly present in the vehicle. After the information was received, the police rushed to the spot, and the rescue operation was launched. According to the report, the bodies and the car were spotted with the help of a drone. Currently, the police launched a detailed investigation into the accident.

(More details awaited)