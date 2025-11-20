 Pune Horror: 3 Dead After Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot-Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune Horror: 3 Dead After Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot-Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat

Pune Horror: 3 Dead After Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot-Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat

The tragic accident occurred when the driver lost control at a difficult turn on the Pune-Mangaon road in Tamhini Ghat. The bodies of the three youth and the car were spotted with the help of a drone. Report stated that apart from the three youth, some other people were also reportedly present in the vehicle.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 12:44 PM IST
article-image
Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot Deep Gorge | Representational Image

Pune: In a horrifying incident, a speeding Thar fell into a 500-foot-deep gorge after losing control on the Pune-Mangaon road in Tamhini Ghat, killing three youth. According to a report by SaamTv, the accident occurred when the driver lost control at a difficult turn on the Ghat.

The report further added that apart from the three youth, some other people were also reportedly present in the vehicle. After the information was received, the police rushed to the spot, and the rescue operation was launched. According to the report, the bodies and the car were spotted with the help of a drone. Currently, the police launched a detailed investigation into the accident.

(More details awaited)

FPJ Shorts
Pune Horror: 3 Dead After Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot-Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat
Pune Horror: 3 Dead After Speeding Thar Falls Into 500-Foot-Deep Gorge In Tamhini Ghat
Sudeep Pharma IPO Heats Up Before Opening, GMP Shoots Higher, Is A Big Listing On The Cards? Know Here
Sudeep Pharma IPO Heats Up Before Opening, GMP Shoots Higher, Is A Big Listing On The Cards? Know Here
Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs; Complete List Of MLAs Sworn In As Ministers
Nitish Kumar 10.0 Cabinet: Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha Take Oath As Bihar Deputy CMs; Complete List Of MLAs Sworn In As Ministers
Karnataka Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation For Fatal Dog-Bite Cases And Financial Aid For Victims Injured In Stray Dog Attacks Across The State
Karnataka Announces ₹5 Lakh Compensation For Fatal Dog-Bite Cases And Financial Aid For Victims Injured In Stray Dog Attacks Across The State
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After...

₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After...

'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger...

'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger...

Vasai Schoolgirl Death Case: Teacher Arrested After 100-Squat Punishment Turns Fatal For 13-Year-Old

Vasai Schoolgirl Death Case: Teacher Arrested After 100-Squat Punishment Turns Fatal For 13-Year-Old

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Yet Haze-filled Morning; Overall AQI In...

Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Sunny Skies, Yet Haze-filled Morning; Overall AQI In...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 45-Year-Old Beautician In Fake Yellow Fever...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Denies Anticipatory Bail To 45-Year-Old Beautician In Fake Yellow Fever...