 Pune: Rash Driving By PMPML Drivers Raises Safety Concerns; 44 Dead, 55 Injured In 19 Months
Pune: Rash Driving By PMPML Drivers Raises Safety Concerns; 44 Dead, 55 Injured In 19 Months

According to official data, between April and October this year, PMPML buses were involved in 22 accidents, resulting in 15 fatalities and 11 serious injuries

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Rash Driving By PMPML Drivers Raises Safety Concerns; 44 Dead, 55 Injured In 19 Months

44 people have lost their lives and more than 55 were injured in accidents involving Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses in the last 19 months. The alarming data raises serious questions about the administration and the safety of commuters and passengers.

According to official data, between April and October this year, PMPML buses were involved in 22 accidents, resulting in 15 fatalities and 11 serious injuries. The rising number of mishaps in comparison to last year raises a question mark on the mechanism of the city transport authority.

In 2024, a total of 53 accident cases involving PMPML buses were recorded, of which 12 were caused due to the driver’s fault.

Shockingly, in the current financial year 2025, the number of accidents due to driver fault has already climbed to 28. The data represents the negligence and rash driving by PMPML drivers.

Passengers allege that poorly trained drivers, long duty hours, and a lack of monitoring have contributed to dangerous driving behaviour.

One regular commuter from Katraj, Shraddha Patil, expressed her frustration to The Free Press Journal, “Many drivers accelerate suddenly, brake harshly, and overtake other vehicles in a risky manner. Especially the drivers of electric buses. We keep complaining, but nothing changes. How many more lives will be lost before PMPML takes responsibility?”

Another passenger, Rahul Sharma, who travels to Hinjawadi for work, highlighted, “Twice this month our bus almost hit a two-wheeler. The driver was speeding on a crowded stretch. We shouted at him to slow down. Suspending the drivers for a few days is not enough. The administration should take concrete steps against negligence and rash driving. These accidents are happening because drivers know there is no strict action.”

Anand Salunke, a resident of Raviwar Peth, told FPJ that the increasing reliance on contract-based drivers may be affecting the quality of operations. "Many of these drivers are reportedly hired on contract, with minimal training and inadequate road safety awareness. Daily wages of the driver could also be the cause. Additionally, due to the pressure to maintain schedules, this often results in rash driving, violation of traffic rules, and avoidable accidents. The department needs to think about it," he said.

Meanwhile, Kishore Chavan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, speaking to the Free Press Journal, said, "Strict instructions have been given to the drivers. PMPML has suspended drivers who have been found guilty in the accidents. The action against them depends upon the cause and role of the driver in the buses involved in the accident. The contract-basis drivers have also been penalised and punished by the contractors. During suspension, the salary is reduced by half as a penalty."

