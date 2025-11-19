Fancy Number Craze: Pune Vehicle Owner Bids Whopping Amount For '0007' Plate; Check Details | FPJ (Representative Pic)

Pune: The trend of citizens to get fancy numbers for their vehicles continues, and in the recent auction conducted by the Pune Sub-Regional Transport Office, a vehicle owner won the preferred vehicle number by bidding Rs 7,77,777.

The response of citizens to get the fancy numbers along with the customised colour while buying a vehicle is increasing. The auction method is adopted by the ‘RTO’ for the preferred number plate. In the recent draw, the bids started from Rs 6,000 onwards for the number plate ‘seven’ (0007). Gradually, the bids went beyond lakhs, and the bid was finalised at Rs 7,77,777.

The demand for the preferred number plate ‘three’ (3333) has also increased, and the vehicle owner won the preferred number plate by bidding Rs 5.5 lakh, according to information provided by the RTO officials.

Officials said that this was a record bid for this year. In particular, the citizens were amazed when they got the preferred number plate by bidding Rs 7,77,777. This has become a topic of discussion in the RTO office, and a discussion has arisen about who this person is.

Moreover, among all the registration numbers, the number 'one' has been bid the most. In 2024, a record Rs 18 lakh was paid for the vehicle number 0001. In 2023, a vehicle owners paid Rs 12 lakh for it. Due to the preference for such unique numbers, the bids have increased steadily in the last few years. Along with this, other popular options include numbers 7, 9, 12, 24, 90, 99, 100, 101, 1212, 2121, 7070, 9090 and 9999.

Crackdown on ‘Dada’, ‘Mama’ styled fancy number plates

Due to the implementation of High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) by the Central and State Governments, it has been made mandatory for the numbers on vehicles to be in a specific four-digit format and according to a given structure. Still, the preferred numbers are taken and the shape of that number is made mimicking the words 'Dada', 'Mama', 'Baap', and 'Raj', among others. Despite the ban, it is clear that these numbers are popular.

Responding to this, Swapnil Bhosale, Sub-Regional Transport Officer, Pune, said, “An auction system is being adopted for vehicle preference numbers. Even if the vehicle owners have obtained the preference number, its style and structure will be binding as per the ‘HSRP’format.”