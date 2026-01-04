Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chief Election Observer Ashwin Mudgal Commends Kham River Rejuvenation Project During Field Visit

Kham River | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amidst the high-pressure environment of the upcoming 2025 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) elections, Chief Election Observer Ashwin Mudgal took a significant detour on Sunday to inspect the city’s environmental progress. Mudgal, who also serves as the Additional Managing Director of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), paid an official visit to the Kham Eco Park and the ongoing Kham River Rejuvenation Project.

Despite the rigours of his election oversight schedule, the senior official dedicated time to personally review the ecological transformation of the riverfront. During the visit, Deputy Commissioner and Solid Waste Management Department Chief Nandkishor Bhombe provided an in-depth briefing on the systematic efforts taken to revive the water body. The presentation covered the intensive desilting and cleaning of the riverbed, the implementation of sustainable environmental protection measures, and the extensive beautification work that has redefined the river’s landscape.

The visit was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Town Planning Deputy Director Manoj Garje, Asadullah Khan, and Gauri Mirashi of Eco Satva, alongside other senior CSMC officers. Mudgal walked through the Eco Park facilities, noting the impact of the green initiatives on the local microclimate and urban aesthetics.

Expressing his satisfaction with the quality of the work executed thus far, Mudgal issued a series of directives to ensure the momentum of the project is maintained. He hailed the Eco Park as a "landmark project" for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, noting that such initiatives are vital for enhancing the city's environmental health and overall appeal. He emphasised that the rejuvenation project serves as a model for urban ecological restoration.