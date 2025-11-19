Fact Check: Will Petrol Pumps In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Close Post 7 PM? Here's All You Need To Know

Will Petrol Pumps In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Close Post 7 PM? Here's All You Need To Know | File Photo

Several media reports and social media posts are claiming that petrol pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will shut post 7 pm today (Wednesday). However, there is no truth to this. The Petrol Dealers Association of Pune has only issued a warning in the wake of the recent attacks on petrol pump attendants.

Attacks on petrol pump attendants:

An Indian Oil petrol pump attendant was thrashed by a few individuals in Pune's Bhairoba Nala. The video of the incident, which took place on Sunday night, went viral on social media. A few days ago, another petrol pump attendant was beaten in the Yerawada area of the city.

Petrol Dealers Association's warning:

The Petrol Dealers Association of Pune strongly condemned both these incidents. The association has escalated the matter to senior officials of Pune City Police and demanded strict and immediate action against the offenders.

"We have written to the Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and also the Superintendent of Pune Rural. We have also issued a firm ultimatum to address the ongoing safety concerns during night and late working hours at petrol pumps. Such repeated incidents create fear among our frontline staff who serve the public round the clock," the Petrol Dealers Association of Pune said in a statement.

"If these attacks continue, dealers across Pune district may be forced to shut operations and their pumps after 7 pm in order to safeguard their employees," it added.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Ruparel, President, Petrol Dealers Association, Pune, said, "Our attendants are not just workers; they are frontline service providers who ensure fuel supply to the city every day. Their security, dignity and well-being are non-negotiable. Any assault on them will be met with unified and decisive action. We stand united in ensuring the safety, protection and respect of every petrol pump employee in Pune."