 Fact Check: Will Petrol Pumps In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Close Post 7 PM? Here's All You Need To Know
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneFact Check: Will Petrol Pumps In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Close Post 7 PM? Here's All You Need To Know

Fact Check: Will Petrol Pumps In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Close Post 7 PM? Here's All You Need To Know

The Petrol Dealers Association of Pune has only issued a warning in the wake of the recent attacks on petrol pump attendants

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 12:09 PM IST
article-image
Will Petrol Pumps In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Close Post 7 PM? Here's All You Need To Know | File Photo

Several media reports and social media posts are claiming that petrol pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will shut post 7 pm today (Wednesday). However, there is no truth to this. The Petrol Dealers Association of Pune has only issued a warning in the wake of the recent attacks on petrol pump attendants.

Attacks on petrol pump attendants:

An Indian Oil petrol pump attendant was thrashed by a few individuals in Pune's Bhairoba Nala. The video of the incident, which took place on Sunday night, went viral on social media. A few days ago, another petrol pump attendant was beaten in the Yerawada area of the city.

Read Also
Pune Land Deal Inquiry Finds Three Directly Involved Officials And Partners At Fault; Panel Says...
article-image

Petrol Dealers Association's warning:

FPJ Shorts
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Fire Accident During Ghoomar Sparks Chaos As Vidya Accuses Kajal
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, November 19: Fire Accident During Ghoomar Sparks Chaos As Vidya Accuses Kajal
Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here
Assam HSLC And HS Board Exam Date 2026 Announced; Check Passing Marks Here
'Hates Indians, Hates Jews': Eric Trump Launches Scathing Attack On NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani
'Hates Indians, Hates Jews': Eric Trump Launches Scathing Attack On NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani
NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely Become First President Of Newly Formed Nagar Panchayat
NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely Become First President Of Newly Formed Nagar Panchayat

The Petrol Dealers Association of Pune strongly condemned both these incidents. The association has escalated the matter to senior officials of Pune City Police and demanded strict and immediate action against the offenders.

"We have written to the Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and also the Superintendent of Pune Rural. We have also issued a firm ultimatum to address the ongoing safety concerns during night and late working hours at petrol pumps. Such repeated incidents create fear among our frontline staff who serve the public round the clock," the Petrol Dealers Association of Pune said in a statement.

Read Also
Over 15,000 Runners Expected As 39th Pune International Marathon Unveils New Route: Check...
article-image

"If these attacks continue, dealers across Pune district may be forced to shut operations and their pumps after 7 pm in order to safeguard their employees," it added.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Ruparel, President, Petrol Dealers Association, Pune, said, "Our attendants are not just workers; they are frontline service providers who ensure fuel supply to the city every day. Their security, dignity and well-being are non-negotiable. Any assault on them will be met with unified and decisive action. We stand united in ensuring the safety, protection and respect of every petrol pump employee in Pune."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Fact Check: Will Petrol Pumps In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Close Post 7 PM? Here's All You Need To...

Fact Check: Will Petrol Pumps In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Close Post 7 PM? Here's All You Need To...

'Truth Has Triumphed': Pune Advocate Asim Sarode After Bar Council Of India Stays His Licence...

'Truth Has Triumphed': Pune Advocate Asim Sarode After Bar Council Of India Stays His Licence...

NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely...

NCP Nominee’s Nomination Rejected In Angar, Clearing Path For BJP’s Prajakta Patil To Likely...

Pune Land Deal Inquiry Finds Three Directly Involved Officials And Partners At Fault; Panel Says...

Pune Land Deal Inquiry Finds Three Directly Involved Officials And Partners At Fault; Panel Says...

'Include Nashik In Leopard Sterilisation Project': MP Rajabhau Waje To Centre

'Include Nashik In Leopard Sterilisation Project': MP Rajabhau Waje To Centre