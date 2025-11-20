Victory For TCS Mumbai Employee! Labour Office Orders Company To Pay Full Gratuity After Forced Medical Resignation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) | (Photo Courtesy: Wikipedia)

Reports of coerced exits and forced resignations have been too many, when it comes to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) layoff spree this year. A fresh report now comes in, wherein a TCS Mumbai employee was forced to exit and was denied gratuity as well, even after spending over 7 years at the company. While the employee did not get his job back, TCS was forced to pay up his full gratuity amount after the Mumbai Labour commissioner intervened.

This small positive update was shared by the Maharashtra Forum For IT Employees (FITE) on X. The post reads, "Dark side of TCS - Part 07, but here TCS lost. Employees Victory over TCS’ unfair policies." A Mumbai-based employee, with seven years of experience at the organisation, was pressured to resign from his post while on emergency leave to take care of his father in ICU.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The employee alleges that he had ample leave balance, but was forced to quit amid the family crisis. The company also withheld his gratuity payment, an amount that is paid to all employees after spending more than a stipulated amount of years with the company.

The Mumbai-based TCS employee then approached Mumbai Labour Office seeking for justice. The officials summoned TCS representatives asking for clarity on the matter, and understanding why they denied gratuity. After reviewing the case properly, the Labour Commissioner issue an order to TCS to pay gratuity for the employees full tenure and sent out a warning against unfair labour practices.

FITE says that the employee has now received his dues and this small win against TCS is a reminder for all employees to fight for their right. It is also important for corporate employees to know their rights and be aware that labour authorities have the power to intervene and uphold unfair practices.

Recently, a Mumbai-based TCS employee with 14 years of experience was also reportedly coerced into resigning while on approved medical leave awaiting surgery. He was also offered lower-than-policy severance, prompting FITE to ask for a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the pattern of alleged coerced exits.

Over 12,000 people have been laid off from TCS this year. Horrific employee accounts of sleeping on footpath and physical scuffles with HR representatives have been reported.